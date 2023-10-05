Assassin’s Creed Mirage – How To Get The Best Gear | Mysterious Shards Guide

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a very special set of gear that can only be unlocked with a new type of collectible called Mysterious Shards. These shiny shards aren’t just useless trinkets you can pickpocket off Order thugs — you’ll need these shards to open a secret vault under the sands of Baghdad.

The vault contains three legendary items for your main slots — an outfit, a sword and a dagger. You’ll be able to unlock all three if you can track down the 10 lost Mysterious Shards. Before you can start unlocking, you’ll need to find the hidden vault. Learn where to find it in our full guide below. While one of the early quests does lead to this location, you can actually go there at any point in the story and explore.

The three legendary items are fully upgraded, and each one comes with a powerful skill. You can make yourself 50% stronger, generate bright flashes to blind everyone after an assassination or leach health during combat. These items are seriously impressive — and awesomely sci-fi. If you want to find them, learn all about the Mysterious Shard Gear below.

More Assassin’s Creed Mirage guides:

10 Tips & Tricks | Components & Tool Upgrades | Infinite Money & Tokens Trick

Where To Find The Mysterious Shard Vault

To get the best gear in the game, you’ll need to find a hidden chamber in the north of the world map. Look for a lake in the desert to the east of Anbar. There’s a quest that leads to this location, but you can travel here at any time. This can be done as soon as you complete the prologue.

Secret Treasure Vault Location : Go to the large lake to the east of Anbar and north of the city of Baghdad. There’s a synchronization point right beside the lake so you can return.

: Go to the large lake to the east of Anbar and north of the city of Baghdad. There’s a synchronization point right beside the lake so you can return. Dive under the water near the shore with the ruins. There’s a deep hole leading to a cave. Platform through the cave to reach a strange chamber with three vault doors. Each door requires Mysterious Shards to unlock. Each vault contains a special type of gear.

Outfit : Milad’s Outfit – Costs 5 Mysterious Shards

: Milad’s Outfit – Costs 5 Mysterious Shards Sword : Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar – Costs 3 Mysterious Shards

: Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar – Costs 3 Mysterious Shards Dagger: The Samsaama – Costs 2 Mysterious Shards

How To Find Mysterious Shards

Mysterious Shards are rare collectibles carried by special NPCs — these Order Members will walk around by themselves, or with 1-2 guards. The easiest way to deal with them is to use a Smoke Bomb.

8/10 of the Mysterious Shards are located in the main city of Baghdad. These are relatively small areas and can be scanned with Enkidu. You can find them relatively easily and will encounter them just by completing quests in the city.

Find one Wilderness Mysterious Shard in the town of Anbar. The second Mysterious Shard is in Jarjaraya.

The two hardest Mysterious Shards to find are in the Wilderness Region. The Wilderness is everything outside the main city. The two Mysterious Shards here are actually easy to find — search the towns in the north and south.

Wilderness Mysterious Shard Locations: One is located in the northwest town of Anbar. The second is located in the south city of Jarjaraya.

Travel to the two villages outside Baghdad and use Enkidu to spot them walking around. Their locations are relatively randomized, but you should spot them quickly. They’ll appear as an objective on your map. Grab the Mysterious Shard and they can be used at the hidden vault.

Mysterious Shard Ancient One Gear

For finding all 10 Mysterious Shards, you’ll be able to open the three vault doors and claim your rewards. Each piece of gear is a Legendary with unique and useful qualities. Here’s a quick rundown of all three pieces of loot.

Milad’s Outfit : Successful Air Assassinations set off a flash of light to disorient bystanders within a 15m radius.

: Successful Air Assassinations set off a flash of light to disorient bystanders within a 15m radius. Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Sword : Maximum Health is lowered by 50% but damage is increased by 50%.

: Maximum Health is lowered by 50% but damage is increased by 50%. The Samsaama Dagger: Every fifth Hit heals Basim for 10% of his health.

Each piece of this set has a sci-fi edge, with glowing neon filigree and smooth, high-tech metal design. If you’re looking to earn some of the best gear in the game, you can grab it right at the start of your adventure.