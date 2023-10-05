17 Xbox One Stealth Games You Need To Play

From carefully planning out your kills to sneaking across a heavily guarded area, stealth games continue to flourish the market. In this list we’re looking at some of our personal favorite stealth video games to have released on the Microsoft Xbox One platform. In the list you’ll find classic franchise installments such as Metal Gear and science fiction settings such as Alien: Isolation. We’re always on the lookout for new stealth titles so we’ll continue to update this list in the future.

Without further ado, here is our picks for the best Xbox One stealth video games. We of course would like to know your favorites as well, so once you reach our last pick, leave us a recommendation within the comment section below!

#17 Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Platform:- PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date:- October 05, 2023

Epic | PlayStation | Xbox

For an assassin, being stealthy is everything, and you must use those skills to complete the jobs you’re tasked with and stop evil at the source. For Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the use of stealth will be paramount as you wander around the city of Baghdad.

Set in the olden days of the city, you’ll wander around with tasks and quests to complete, and several of them will involve stealthily dealing with enemies.

Use whatever is around you to be sneaky, or use special weapons and items to mask where you are so your enemies never see or hear you coming.

So, are you ready to go, assassin? Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

#16 Thief

Developer: Eidos Montreal

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS3, XBO, X360

Release: February 25, 2014

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

The Thief series of games is classically set in a steampunk setting called The City, where players take on the role of Garrett, the master thief, who becomes embroiled in the political goings-on in the city.

This is a reboot to the series and offers more of the ability to take different approaches to complete a mission throughout the levels, though of course, there is still an emphasis on being stealthy in order to avoid being detected.

#15 Little Nightmares 2

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, X/S, NS

Release: February 11, 2021

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

The sequel to the popular horror and suspense game, Little Nightmares 2 will put you in the role of Mono, a young boy who is trapped in a transformed world alongside Six, a girl in a yellow raincoat. Guided to a place by a hum that won’t stop, they must traverse the terrifying landscapes, avoid the monsters that are all around them, and find a way back to their world.

Not everything in this world is as simple as it seems. So progress and figure out the truth, or become consumed by the nightmares themselves! What will you find as you make it to the radio tower?

#14 Chernobylite

Developer: The Farm 51

Publisher: All in! Games SA

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS4, PS5, X/S

Release: September 28, 2021

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Why are there so many games focused on Chernobyl? Simple, it’s a place that is full of history and mystery and as a result, many different kinds of games can be born there. Chernobylite is just one example of this.

In this case, you’ll play as Igor, who must venture into the dreaded Exclusion Zone in order to find out the truth of what happened to his fiancé 30 years previous.

You’ll have to team up with a group of characters, as well as fight off various other forces in order to get the answers you seek. Each run of Chernobylite will play different based on the choices you make, the operations you choose to do, and more. So see where the game takes you as you go off the beaten path!

#13 Styx: Shards of Darkness

Developer: Cyanide

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 14, 2017

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Styx: Shards of Darkness is a stealth focused video game developed by Cyanide. Set as the third installment to the Of Orcs and Men series, players will take on the role of protagonist Styx. Overall, the narrative goal of the game is to infiltrate the Dark Elven city of Korangar in order to discover the reason between the new alliance of dark elves and dwarves.

If you enjoyed previous installments to Styx then you’ll find most of the gameplay elements have returned in this latest release. Styx will be able to turn invisible briefly, lay down traps and even clone himself in order to take out nearby enemies.

#12 Alien: Isolation

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, X360, XBO

Release: October 7, 2014

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Alien: Isolation is set fifteen years after the events of the film Alien, where players will take on the role of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley who is on an investigation of tracking down the mysterious disappearance of her mother.

Much like the old school survival horror titles, Alien: Isolation has an emphasis on players avoiding the hostile alien enemy. Instead, gamers must rely on some stealth mechanics to maneuver around the game.

#11 A Plague Tale: Innocence

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: May 14, 2019

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Set in 1349 France, the area has become ravaged by plague. Rats travel in swarms leaving those who are still alive to carefully traverse the world. But outside of the infected rats, there’s another hostile force to reckon with, the Inquisition. Players take on the role of Amicia De Rune and her younger brother Hugo De Rune with both being pursued by the Inquisition for unknown reasons.

Played in a third-person perspective, A Plague Tale: Innocence features a strong emphasis on stealth to avoid hostile encounters. Combat is mainly used to distract either guards or swarms of rats and when you’re not attempting to avoid detection, the game presents players with a series of puzzles. On average, to complete the main story you’ll need to set aside about ten hours so if you’re looking for something to sit back and enjoy on an empty weekend, we suggest giving this game a shot.

#10 Assassin’s Creed Origins

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: October 27, 2017

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the latest installment within the Assassin’s Creed series. Players are taken to the end of the Ptolemaic period in Egypt as they witness the origins of the conflict that is the Brotherhood of Assassins and the Templar Order.

Being an Assassin’s Creed game, you can expect a heavy emphasis on stealth and because this latest title has a big open world and several quests, players will be able to put good use in their sneaking around abilities.

#9 Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: October 9, 2018

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered is exactly what it sounds like, a remastering of a classic ninja title that you’ll want to play again just so you can witness how great it is with all these new looks and features. We’re talking things like improved background art and character animations, improved cinematics, a better sound quality, and more!

Then, once you play the game, you’ll become the ninja, a killer of the night who must use their cursed tattoos to sense out a situation and figure out the best way to proceed. Will you be the ultimate shadow that can’t be found? Or a brutal killer who slays without a sound heard?

#8 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Developers: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: October 5, 2018

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Players will have the choice of being a mercenary that fights for Athens and the Delian League or the Peloponnesian League led by Sparta. Either way,your character will be a descendant of Spartan King Leonidas I during the Peloponnesian War.

Much like the previous Assassin’s Creed installments, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will feature a modern day protagonist as well. Ubisoft will be reintroducing players to Layla Hassan who was present during Assassin’s Creed Origins.

There will also be an RPG progression system included in the game as well where players can adjust their character skills and attributes. Likewise, with a branching dialogue system, your narrative journey may offer a unique ending thus giving players an incentive in going back and replaying the game. Likewise, just as the previous installments, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will feature a stealth element to keep away from enemies and bounty hunters after your head.

#7 Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Developer: Eidos Montreal

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: August 23, 2016

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided takes place in 2029, exactly two years after the events of Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Players will once again step into the shoes of Adam Jensen as he seeks out the Illuminati, a group that was responsible for the Aug Incident of Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

Adam Jensen is an augmented former private security officer that is now working with a special Interpol unit known as Task Force 29. Set to seek out terrorist groups, players will use their augmentations to stealthily take down the enemy or enter restricted areas undetected.

#6 Hitman Trilogy

Developer: IO Interactive

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: January 31, 2017 (Complete Season)

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

When you’re a hitman, not that any of you out there would know what that’s like obviously, it’s not just about taking out the target. There are many who want the job done quickly and quietly and without attracting much attention.

That’s where the beauty of the Hitman Trilogy comes into play. Because the vast areas of assassination open up a lot of options to you. You can sneak in to get close to your target as a member of the staff. Or, spot an opening and then ascend through a building to get to them.

Get in, get the target, and get out. That is the life of a Hitman.

#5 Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Developer: Mimimi Productions

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: August 1, 2017

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

If you enjoy tactical stealth games then Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is one title that you won’t want to miss out on. The game takes place during the Edo period in Japan where players will control a variety of deadly warriors who must sneak through the levels and eliminate enemies. Taking a stealth approach isn’t just an option as you’ll greatly depend on it for your survival. Ultimately, you’ll need to think carefully how to execute your mission and perform things a bit patiently.

Likewise, the game not only is full of Japanese history but the cast of characters you’ll meet along the way have their own unique characteristics that make the overall narrative a joy to see unfold. We even gave a breakdown as to why you shouldn’t pass up on this game which you can read right here.

#4 Tomb Raider Series

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 5, 2013

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Tomb Raider has been around for years since its release on the original PlayStation. However, developers Crystal Dynamics gave the video game title a proper reboot showing Lara Croft as a vulnerable young woman trapped alone on a hostile island.

It’s through this adventure title that Lara Croft becomes the famed tough Tomb Raider who must stop supernatural entities and opposing forces while using the element of surprise to her advantage.

Rise of the Tomb Raider tells the story of Lara Croft who has become labeled insane with the organization Trinity covering up the events that took place in Yamatai. Now to prove she’s not insane, Lara Croft must make her way into the ancient city of Kitezh.

What the city contains may prove to be something of use in order to prove to those who’ve doubted her. Unlike Tomb Raider, this latest installment has Lara Croft with a few well-tuned skills in which she can put to use.

#3 Dishonored 2

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: November 11, 2016

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Dishonored 2 is an action-adventure stealth video game title that takes place fifteen years after the events of Dishonored.

Within Dishonored 2, Empress Emily Kaldwin is deposed by an otherworldly usurper. Players at the start of the video game will have the option to go through the video game as either Emily Kaldwin or her father and bodyguard Corvo Attano.

Both characters will have abilities which can be forfeited as the game story will offer a wide variety of ways to progress through the game. Players can opt to go with a more stealth or action-filled approach as they attempt to reclaim the throne to its rightful owner, Emily Kaldwin.

However, the game is a bit more rewarding and oftentimes easier to keep a low profile and quietly take out your enemies. This will require the use of sneaking around corridors and planning out your kills.

#2 Batman: Arkham Knight

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: June 23, 2015

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Batman: Arkham Knight is one title not to miss out on. The video game acts as a sequel to the Arkham City release where the game picks up one year following the previous title events.

Within the game, Scarecrow had unleashed an attack on Gotham City causing a massive evacuation. Teamed up with a mysterious enemy known as the Arkham Knight, Batman is left within a barren city filled with his greatest foes.

Much like Batman: Arkham City, Arkham Knight allows players to freely transverse through the world map and take on additional side missions. As the Dark Knight players will stick to the shadows with the game taking place during the night.

#1 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Developer: Kojima Productions

Publisher: Konami Digital Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, X360, XBO

Release: September 1, 2015

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Taking place after the events of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, players can enjoy the last installment of the beloved franchise in which was directed under Hideo Kojima. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain follows Snake as he goes through a new mission that takes him to a Soviet-occupied Afghanistan territory.

During the journey, Snake seeks his revenge on those who destroyed his forces during the ending of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, however, to do so, Snake will be exploring an open world environment.

While players have a large environment to roam around, the bases and missions will have a number of foes to take down. How you choose to get rid of them is up to you, but there is a variety of tools and weaponry available which compliments stealth gameplay.