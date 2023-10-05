Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 10 Tips & Tricks To Become A Stealth Master

Assassinate with the best of them. Here are 10 tips we've picked up over 20+ hours of gameplay.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns the series to its stealth roots. With the vast, rich city of Baghdad to explore, you’ll assassinate your way through historical landmarks and dismantle the evil Order to free the city of tyranny. Instead of brawling through armies of enemies, you’ll have to skulk from the shadows and strike using a complicated array of Hidden One tools. Mastering stealth can be tricky in this game — combat is quick and brutal, if you’re caught you won’t live for long.

And that’s why we’ve put together 10 stealth tips to wrap your head around the new Assassin’s Creed experience. New and old players are going to need a primer on everything new here — your tools allow you to fully customize your sneaking experience. With the right upgrades, you can easily defeat armored enemies, make guards disappear with a throwing knife, or skip those long alert phases. Here are 10 quick tips we wish we know before diving into Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

#1. Unlock all the tools ASAP. Tools are the best upgrades in the game. If you want to be sneaky, you need a full stock of tools. After unlocking all the tool, you’ll then want to unlock all the tool capacity upgrades.

#2. Corners are useful for more than just assassinating unseen enemies. When aiming with a throwing knife or any tool you can throw, you’ll peak around the corner. It’s a stealthy way to deploy tools without being seen in tight spaces.

#3. Fully upgrading Throwing Knives to Level 3 turns them into the ultimate stealth tool. At Level 3 you can select the Dissolving Acid perk. Scoring a kill with a throwing knife will cause the body to disappear.

#4. Listen for a woosh sound effect when fighting in combat. The sound is a signal that the enemy is about to perform an unblockable attack. They’ll flash red very briefly — but listening for the sound makes dodging unblockable attacks much, much easier.

#5. Smoke Bombs are incredibly powerful. Get the Silent Blast upgrade (Level 2 Perk) and the Chain Assassin skill to become a true killing machine. Throw a smoke bomb into a crowd of enemies and walk into the smoke to assassinate them. This even works against armored heavy guards! Toss one down in the middle of combat to instakill tough guards.

#6. To stop alarms, throw knives at alert bells. These are only found in large outposts. You don’t need to get close to disable the bells like in previous games. Armored Guards also carry horns that will alert outposts — like we stated earlier, just throw a Smoke Bomb to easily disable them.

#7. Sick of waiting for enemies to stop hunting you? When you’re being chased, break line-of-sight and sit on a bench. Use the wait command when blending in to immediately end the pursuit.

#8. To get valuable information from NPCs, you’ll need to eavesdrop. For whatever reason, the only way you can eavesdrop is by sitting on a bench. While sitting and blending in, you’ll eavesdrop and get important information.

#9. To earn tokens complete Contracts or while you’re pickpocketing. Pickpocket from the rich to load up on easy tokens. Tokens are important for bribing NPCs or for lowering the prices on stores. You can only do it three times — to lower the prices a total of -30% for all stores in the world. Merchant tokens are by far the most common when pickpocketing. They can also be used to open chests.

#10. Blow darts have a Level 2 upgrade that makes it so knocked out enemies can’t be awoken. This makes blow darts a perfect distraction tool — you can knock out one guard to lure another into the perfect assassination position. Blow darts can hold more ammo than knives, and work against armored guards. Darting an armored guard (from behind) is the easiest way to assassinate them. And even better? Guards aren’t alerted when you aim and use the blow dart in civilian areas.

That’s 10 tips we’ve picked up after 20 hours of playing around in the stealth sandbox of Baghdad. Keep following Gameranx as we share more guides for the latest game in the long-running Assassin’s Creed series.