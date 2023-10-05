Alan Wake 2 Developers Highlights FBC Agent Kiran Estevez

Update:

Alan Wake fans are finally getting their hands on an official sequel. We waited years for Remedy Entertainment to deliver a new mainline installment. Fortunately, that wait is finally coming to an end later this month. With that said, the hype continues to build as fans are getting marketing materials to further showcase the game. For instance, Remedy Entertainment developers recently revealed that the FBC will be present in Bright Falls.

Remedy Entertainment previously released Control, another supernatural-focused video game. That installment even had some connections to Alan Wake. However, you don’t have to play Control before starting Alan Wake 2. The developers have already previously stated that Alan Wake 2 can be enjoyed as a standalone game. Still, the latest post on the Alan Wake X account highlighted Agent Kiran Estevez, a member of the organization Control was based around. Within the post, we get a little more backstory behind the character. However, don’t expect too many answers here, as it’s left ambiguous.

It’s noted that Kiran Estevez is with a small team to manage paranatural occurrences. However, due to the Federal Bureau of Control being in lockdown due to an internal emergency, Kiran will have little support. However, just what the Federal Bureau of Control is doing in Bright Falls and investigating Cauldron Lake has been a mystery.

We’ll finally get our questions answered on October 27, 2023. Again, the development team noted that this game installment can be enjoyed as a standalone experience. However, if you have played Alan Wake and even Control, you’ll likely find a few connections and references catering to veteran players. Meanwhile, this installment won’t be exactly like the first game. Within Alan Wake, players were getting an action-adventure game with some horror elements. In Alan Wake 2, the developers have made the game a complete survival horror experience.

With all that said, we know that Alan Wake 2 will follow both Alan Wake and a newcomer to the franchise. Alan is locked away outside our reality in a place called the Dark Place. It’s here that Alan is striving to break free and return home. Meanwhile, we’ll also follow an FBI agent named Saga Anderson, who was sent to Bright Falls, Washington, to solve a series of ritualistic murders.

Again, players can enjoy this game starting on October 27, 2023. When this title launches into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.