Marvel’s Spider-Man From Insomniac Confirms In New Comic He Doesn’t Know Gwen Stacy

When Insomniac created a version of the Marvel universe for their title with Spider-Man, many wondered just how “intertwined” the video game would be with the Marvel-616 comics universe. As we would find out in Marvel’s Spider-Man…it wasn’t that intertwined at all. For example, instead of showing the origins of Peter Parker, they skipped eight years into his career, where he had already faced many villains and put several away, including Kingpin, at the start of the game. Norman Osborne was the mayor of New York City and NOT the Green Goblin, and Peter was working side-by-side with his mentor, Dr. Otto Octavius.

While some things did go the “predictable route,” like Dr. Octavius becoming “Doc Ock,” or Miles Morales being introduced and him becoming another Spider-Man, there are some “canon events” that haven’t happened yet and others that didn’t occur in the comics. For example, at the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Aunt May dies so that others can be cured of a virus set off by Mr. Negative. And now, we can further confirm that this version of Peter Parker doesn’t know Gwen Stacy.

There’s a special digital comic by Marvel called Spider-Man Unlimited Infinity. In its first arc, the Insomniac Spider-Man met the Spider-Man from Earth-616, which has been a very unique meeting, to say the least. In its latest issue, the Insomniac Spider-Man has a bit of a mental breakdown and confides in his comic counterpart about his troubles and loss.

616 Peter notes that it must be hard for him after losing Aunt May and Gwen Stacy, to which the game version notes…

While that may be shocking, those who have paid attention to what Insomniac Games has said know that this has already been confirmed. Gwen Stacy may be a key part of many Peter Parker’s lives, but not in this video game universe. They even noted that they “don’t want to touch” that story and character.

One of the reasons for that is the controversial nature that has been attached to the character at times via really controversial storylines. Another thing to consider is that they made Mary Jane Watson not only Peter’s on-again/off-again girlfriend but a fleshed-out character with much different aspirations than the comic book version.

They no doubt want to see what happens with Peter and MJ versus throwing in a “classic character” and not giving Gwen time to be her own thing.

But hey! At least we don’t get to see her die again!