Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets CGI TV Spot Trailer

As we draw ever closer to the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, fans are getting more and more looks at the game and everything it offers. One of the things that they’re most excited to see are the new trailers that highlight what’s coming, and that’s exactly what they got. Yesterday, Insomniac Games dropped a special CGI TV spot trailer for the title, and it highlighted the struggle not only with Venom that looms but the internal struggles with the two Spider-Man will come to define them in certain ways. All of which makes the game that much more anticipated.

In the trailer, we see both Peter Parker and Miles Morales wondering if they can handle the dangers around them and stop them from killing the people they love. They find strength in the people they lost, as they weren’t the types to give up, so neither will they. Outside of the very emotional beats, we see the use of multiple powers and tech from the Spider-Men and Venom. From special flashbangs to new Venom powers from Miles to the Symbiote in full effect, to the use of the Spider-suits to do special things, all of it is on display.

You can check out the full trailer below:

Never give up. Never back down. The Spider-Men fight to save the city, each other, and the ones they love from the fearsome Venom. Marvel’s #SpiderMan2PS5 arrives October 20, 2023. Pre-Order now: https://t.co/rdMbjc6ZbN #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/d7fn4XIGtw — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) October 3, 2023

While that trailer might seem to be “overkill” for the story to come, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will test the two Spider-Men arguably more than the first game did, which is saying something, given how emotional that title was.

First, the city will be at war with not just one villain but his army. Kraven the Hunter has come to New York City to seek a true challenge, and he’s willing to put himself against every significant hero and villain within the city to get that challenge. This new test will push the Spider-Men to new heights and depths.

That includes Peter Parker getting a hold of the Symbiote, which will draw out his darker nature and make his friends and loved ones wonder if he’s going too far in certain cases. As for Miles, he’ll come face to face with Mr. Negative, the man who killed his father, and he’ll be tested to see if he can resist the urge to take the man’s life.

And those are just the basic story beats that we know about. Insomniac Games is likely to throw multiple curve balls at fans. Which makes the wait for October 20th all the harder.