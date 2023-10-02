Special Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Bundle Revealed

Let’s be honest here. One of the “defining characteristics” of the PS5 has been that it’s been very hard to get. At first, it was because of the global pandemic and the semiconductor shortage that plagued the world. But now that this issue has been solved, people have been trying to get their hands on the system so they can finally enjoy its incredible games and upcoming ones like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2! But if you’re one of the people who have been struggling to get a system, and you want the upcoming title from Insomniac Games, you’re in luck!

The official PlayStation Twitter handle revealed a brand-new PS5 bundle that’ll come equipped with the sequel from Insomniac Games. The bundle will be released on October 20th, which happens to be the game’s release date. So you can kill two birds with one stone and get the console AND the game all at once! No price was in the tweet, but it’s likely to be $559 as that’s the price of the other bundles of this nature.

The New PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle will be available starting Oct 20. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/d2DEhinrsG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 2, 2023

As you all likely noticed, this is NOT the same bundle that features the custom Spider-Man PS5 plates and controller. Those sold out quickly and will likely restock as we get closer to the game’s launch. However, if you don’t mind going a bit more “basic,” then this option is for you.

There’s little doubt that with or without this bundle, the sequel with Peter Parker and Miles Morales will be one of the year’s best games. The title on PS4 was incredible, and the Miles spinoff in the early days of the PS5 was well done. So now, all the pieces are coming together to build upon what came before and use the PS5 to its full effect.

Based on the trailers alone, we know the game will look stunning. Plus, thanks to the PS5’s SSD drive, the “Fast Travel” option will be so smooth that there won’t be loading screens at all as you go from one spot to the next.

That doesn’t even talk about the new characters that’ll show up in the game, including the true arrival of Harry Osborne, Kraven The Hunter, Venom, and more! All these characters will be tied to a deep and dark story that will affect both Spider-Men and leave gamers wondering what will happen next.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes out on October 20th, only on PS5!