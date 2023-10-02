PlayStation Store Features New Deal Promo Highlights Titles Under $20

Video games are expensive. We don’t have to tell you that as I’m sure you’re already well too familiar with the costs of new games. The latest generation of console platforms also brought in a new price hike for new AAA titles. Instead of paying the $59.99 fee, we’re forced to dig deeper into our wallets and pay a whopping $69.99. This new price also warrants consumers to be more selective about the games they want to invest in. As a result, we might see some consumers paying close attention to games coming out, which might land on the back burner.

Fortunately, several deals and sale promotions occur at any given time. Best of all, you can find these game deal promotions featured on the main storefronts of Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation. For instance, one of the sales going on right now that we wanted to highlight is from the official PlayStation Store. If you head to the digital storefront, you’ll find that Sony PlayStation is holding a Games Under $20 sale. This is also a sale promotion that will last throughout the rest of this month, so you have ample time to review everything they have featured.

PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale Highlight

Star Wars Battlefront II $5.99

Crash Team Racing Nito-Fueled $13.99

A Way Out $5.99

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle $17.49

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle $19.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection $19.79

Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time $19.79

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection $19.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $15.99

The Division Franchise Bundle $13.74

Far Cry 5 $8.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition $9.99

Death Stranding Director’s Cut $19.99

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $19.79

Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration $5.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition $7.99

Nioh The Complete Edition $19.99

This list is just a tiny look at some of the full games being discounted right now. With over 800 total titles being featured at a discount, it’s best to sift through the pages yourself. You might find some games that you’ve been waiting to drop in price to pick up. Likewise, there’s a chance you’ll stumble upon a game you completely missed out on now discounted.

Fortunately, as mentioned earlier, this sale promo is going on right now and will be discounted throughout the remainder of this month. More specifically, this sale ends on November 11, 2023. So again, there’s plenty of time to see the full games at a discount, along with the various DLCs that can be picked up within the sale.