Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – How To Get Secret Blackwall Superweapons

Unleash the forbidden power of the Blackwall on your enemies with these secret weapons.

There are two secret Blackwall superweapons you can earn by following a specific story path in Phantom Liberty — you can acquire a special weapon or a quickhack that resembles the Blackwall corruption So Mi spreads at the end of the story. This incredibly powerful weapon spreads to multiple enemies and eats away their health like poison.

There are two weapons you can earn. Actually, unlocking these secret weapons requires extra steps — you can’t just pick these weapons up. You need to follow a specific story path, collect the blueprints, then craft the weapon or quickhack — you can only craft one. Follow these steps to make your choice.

How To Get Secret Blackwall Weapons

Progress the Phantom Liberty main story until you reach the job Firestarter. During this mission, you’ll be forced to side with So Mi (Songbird) or Reed. To get the Blackwall Weapons, you MUST side with Reed.

Siding with Reed leads to the [ Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos ]. You’ll need to acquire a Netrunner — call Mr. Hands and agree to pay Yoko for 15,000 .

Complete the mission [Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos] to reach the next stage of this ending path — [Somewhat Damaged]. You’ll enter an underground Militech Bunker and be forced to evade a killer AI-controlled robot. In the Cynosure facility, we’ll want to collect two blueprints.

Blackwall Gun Blueprint : After deactivating Dataterminal Sierra , you’ll find a nearby locked door to the Maintenance room. Unlock the door with Tech 20 to gain access. The unique weapon blueprint is on the counter ahead. The weapon is a unique blackwall-spreading gun called the Erebus .

: After deactivating , you’ll find a nearby locked door to the room. Unlock the door with to gain access. The unique weapon blueprint is on the counter ahead. The weapon is a unique blackwall-spreading gun called the . Blackwall Autohack Blueprints: On the way to the Thermic Control Room you’ll find a locked door with a keypad — the room is called Experimental Prototyping. Hack the door to get inside. You’ll find the Militec Canto Mk. 6 Autohack.

Progress to the main control room and you’ll be attacked by the Cerberus drone. After escaping the digital world, you’ll reawaken and find the robot has been turned off. Collect the Behavioral System Component from the body of the robot. This is required.

Finish the mission (and the story) with either choice. After returning back from the ending and waking up in your apartment, you’ll soon get contacted by a mysterious caller.

This Corrosion Quest

After completing the Reed Ending Path , collecting the Blackwall Blueprints and getting the Behavioral System Component , you’ll be able to craft one of two possible Blackwall weapons .

, collecting the and getting the , you’ll be able to craft one of two possible . Return to Yoko and give her the Behavioral System Component . Wait for her to finish decrypting to gain the Cerberus Decoded Behavioral System Component .

and give her the . Wait for her to finish decrypting to gain the . In exchange, you’ll be able to craft either the Erebus Iconic SMG or the Militec Canto Mk. 6 Autohack — both are weapons that attack with blackwall corruption energy.

These are two of the deadliest weapons in the game. Shooting (or hacking) enemies with these tools will cover them in black / red digital residue and poison them, killing most enemies instantly. This ultra-powerful new addition should make raiding Arasaka Tower solo a breeze.