Blizzard Is Working On A Survival Game Slated For 2027

Blizzard might be working on a new survival game in the next few years. That’s according to a new report from Insider Gaming. This new survival game has next to nothing revealed right now, so details are incredibly scarce. However, it’s at least a project we are unaware of right now. Unfortunately, we don’t know when to see anything about this mysterious game. Likewise, with Activision Blizzard soon under the control of Microsoft, it’s possible that whatever project is being worked on right now won’t land on competitor platforms.

As mentioned, we’re finding out about this new leaked project by Insider Gaming. According to their report, it was uncovered that this project was in the works by Dan John Cox, who noted that title under their ArtStation profile. This profile noted that this is an upcoming survival game slated to be released in 2027. Dan is, apparently, the principal and lead environment artist on the game. However, we don’t know if this is attached to an already-established IP from Blizzard. It could very well be a brand-new IP that will hit the marketplace.

Again, this is far from anything in terms of substantial information. Until Blizzard unveils more about the project or new leaks emerge, we can’t provide much more than that. I wouldn’t plan on Blizzard unveiling anything new yet, either, as Insider Gaming did attempt to get a statement in which the spokesperson noted that they have nothing to share. Meanwhile, ArtStation is proving to be quite popular lately when it comes to new leaks on unannounced projects or updates to titles that haven’t been highlighted lately.

For instance, just last week, we got two reports from ArtStation. If you don’t recall, a report suggested BioShock 4 was not slated to launch into the marketplace until 2028. Meanwhile, another report suggested State of Decay 3 was slated to launch into the marketplace sometime in 2027. Of course, these dates could very well be a placeholder until the official release window is unveiled to the public.

Likewise, since Activision Blizzard is soon to be under the control of Microsoft when the merger closes, this game could become an exclusive. With that said, we know that there are some games released that will land on competitor platforms from Microsoft’s first-party studios. One of the franchises that would continue to see releases on competitor platforms will be Call of Duty.