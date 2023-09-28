State of Decay 3 Might Not Release Until 2027

The State of Decay franchise has two mainline installments, with a third game in the works. The development team at Undead Labs has been working on the game for a few years now. If you don’t recall, the announcement of State of Decay 3 came in 2020. However, since then, we’ve been waiting for the game to make another appearance. Of course, with 2020 being the start of the pandemic, several productions were put further behind, which could have been why we haven’t seen much of the game since it was unveiled.

However, today, we’re finding a new potential leak. A new discovery was made on Art Station under Nora Shramek, the lighting lead and techartist for Undead Labs. The profile unveiled that they are working on the State of Decay 3, with the game slated to release in 2027. That has fans surprised this installment might still be several years away. On Reddit, there are debates going on that suggest this might be a placeholder, and the game is nearing its release sooner rather than later.

After all, if this is true, then we’re looking at a game not launching until seven years after it was initially unveiled. That could mean some problems in getting the game through development. While plenty of speculation is going on right now regarding the game, we’re still having to label all this as nothing more than a rumor. Until the folks over at Undead Labs or Xbox share more official information, we don’t have many official details about the game yet.

We do have the announcement trailer that does show potentially the setting being more in a colder climate. Likewise, we have some hints at exploration in the trailer and dealing with newly infected wildlife. That should make your resource gathering far more difficult, knowing more wildlife is potentially a threat in your area. Interestingly enough, this is not the only leak that came from Art Station today. Just earlier, there was a report of BioShock 4’s release being set for 2028 from another profile. In the meantime, while we wait for official news to emerge, you can check out the official State of Decay 3 announcement trailer here. Likewise, if you’re not familiar with the franchise, in general, State of Decay puts players into a world infected with zombies as you’re forced to find resources and survive against the undead.