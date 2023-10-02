Can Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Be Platinumed In 30 Hours?

It’s finally October, which means that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is only a few weeks away from release on PS5! The title from Insomniac Games has been on people’s wishlist for years, and for good reason. The first game on the PS4 was an instant classic and one of the games of the year. Then, the Miles Morales spinoff that helped launch the PS5 was good, too. So, with two games of this nature under their belt, many are eager to see all that the title offers. But just as importantly, they want to see how fast they can get everything done.

We’re not specifically talking about speedrunning here, but rather, how quickly it’ll take for you to Platinum everything within the game. That’s a classic thing for PlayStation gamers, and some people on Reddit have apparently already gotten their copy of the game and have reached said status. Now, whether it’s true or not that they did this is up for debate, but they claimed that they could get every Platinum Trophy in the game in about 30 hours.

That would line up with what gamers could do in the first game, and Insomniac said that the sequel would be about the same length as the original. However, there are some factors to consider here. First, they probably looked at every trophy that the player could get and then tried to maximize their efficiency to get it all done. Second, they were likely trying to get it done as quickly as possible. So, they likely did plenty of “Fast Travel” to cut down on time and just get to the stuff they wanted to do.

For those out there who will want to “enjoy New York” as you swing through it, the game might take longer. Plus, given how many things there are to do in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you might find it challenging to locate all the special tasks and items that you can do or get. As Insomniac revealed via a recent trailer, you’ll be able to switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the open-world segments of the game to take on challenges and do things that only those specific Spider-Man can do. So you’ll be going back and forth depending on what you find. Plus, there are random encounters and more that you’ll need to “stumble upon” to earn certain trophies.

Either way, the game will be robust when you get it on October 20th.