Mortal Kombat 1 Invasions Seasons Leaked Online

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest mainline installment to the long-running fighting franchise. However, you might be keen on jumping on this game if you’re unfamiliar with past installments. That’s because Mortal Kombat 1 is a reboot, providing a great jumping point for the IP if you haven’t followed the narratives. This game should also be supported for a good while with the Invasions mode. Surprisingly, it looks like the next four Invasions seasons have been leaked online.

If you are unfamiliar with Invasions, this is a game mode for Mortal Kombat 1. The game mode acts like a board game where players navigate through the different tiles and compete in whatever obstacle comes their way. These include everything from standard fights to minigames. This game mode will also offer several unlocks, making it enticing to play. But on top of that, you have narratives that play through this game mode. For instance, the current Invasions storyline centers around Scorpion looking to find a universe that doesn’t feature Lin Kuei being murdered.

NetherRealm Studios is bringing out seasons to Invasions, so if you complete the content featuring Scorpion’s storyline, you’ll have more content coming later on. Today, thanks to a report from The Gamer, we’re finding out that a data mine leaker, interlock, has released details of what to expect for the next four seasons. While it’s possible this could all change, we at least know the themes and characters attached.

The upcoming seasons are Blood, Thunder, Hybrid, and Cryomancer. Those seasons correspond to the characters Nitara, Raiden, Mileena, and Subzero. That might help get you excited about the new content, especially if you’re a fan of any highlighted characters. We’ll have to wait and see just what exactly the narrative is centered around with each character, but at least we have a heads-up on what is coming our way soon.

With all that said, this is not the only piece of Mortal Kombat 1 news that came out today. Earlier, there was a tease from Ed Boon, the co-creator behind Mortal Kombat, teasing that we might see something new during this month’s New York Comic Con. So that’s another event to keep an eye out for if you’re a fan of Mortal Kombat 1.

For those who have yet to do so, Mortal Kombat 1 is now available to pick up and play. This game can be purchased for the PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch platform. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage, which you can view below.