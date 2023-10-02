Counter-Strike 2: What is Tick Rate in CS:GO 2?

Counter-Strike 2 has finally arrived and as the name suggests, it is the sequel to the original Counter-Strike which launched over 10 years ago. Due to Counter-Strike’s competitive nature, every step you take matters. If you’re a fan of first-person shooters, you might’ve heard the term tick rate before, but you may not know what it means. Counter-Strike 2 has made an array of exciting updates, including changes to the tick rate. Below, we’ve explained how tick rate works in Counter-Strike 2.

The original CS:GO was locked at 64hz and although CS:GO 2 is the same, further action has been taken to improve the servers. You could reach 128hz on CS:GO via third-party services such as FACEIT, although this could be frustrating if you just wanted to play the game as it is.

There’s nothing more annoying than your shots not registering, especially when you’re in a gunfight that has the potential to turn the game on its head.

What is tick rate and how does it work in Counter-Strike 2?

Tick rate is the frequency a server processes updates and this is measured in hertz. A lower tick rate is less than ideal, as the higher the tick rate, the faster the updates from the server. As a result, moving and firing your weapon will feel more responsive.

Instead of increasing the tick rate for CS:GO 2, the developers have opted to introduce sub-tick updates. This means that the servers know exactly when each player inputs a command, including moving, shooting, and throwing equipment. Since player’s precise actions are being recorded between ticks, tick rate as we knew it is now useless.

The fresh servers are definitely an improvement on what fans had in the original CS:GO. By hopping in your first game, you should instantly notice the difference, as your gameplay should feel way more fluid. If you miss your shots, you won’t be able to blame the servers anymore, however.

That’s all you need to know about tick rate and how it works in Counter-Strike 2. As Valve puts it, “what you see is what you get,” thanks to the new tick rate updates.