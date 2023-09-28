Counter-Strike 2: How to Fix “An Error Occurred While Updating Counter-Strike 2″

Counter-Strike 2 has finally arrived and as the name suggests, it is the sequel to the original Counter-Strike which launched over 10 years ago. With so many players trying to get into Counter-Strike 2, it’s not a surprise that errors are popping up. If you’re unfortunate enough to be hit with an alert that says “an error occurred while updating Counter-Strike 2,” we’ve got some fixes for you to try out.

In order to play CS:GO 2, you have to update the original CS:GO to the new game. The update will already appear in your Steam library. Sounds simple, right? That isn’t the case for many fans who are facing a roadblock in their update. When you’re looking forward to playing a new game, the last message you want to see is a box alerting you to a failure.

How to Fix “An Error Occurred While Updating Counter-Strike 2

There are a few methods you can try to get around the issue which we’ve explained, below.

Run Steam as an administrator

The quickest potential fix is to exit Steam fully, making sure the application isn’t running in the background. Then, right-click on Steam and select “run as administrator.”

Once Steam has opened up, you can have a go at updating the game again.

Uninstall Counter-Strike

If the first approach didn’t work, navigate to your Steam library and uninstall the game files. Make sure you’re still running Steam as an administrator and try and install the game all over again.

This can be frustrating, especially if you’ve already made progress on the 85GB download. However, it could just put a stop to the error for good.

Clear Steam download cache

If you’ve still had no luck, you can try clearing your Steam cache in an attempt to combat the error. To do this, open up your Steam settings and click on “Downloads.” From there, click on the “Clear Cache” option. Restart Steam and you can attempt to start your CS:GO 2 download, once again.

If all else fails, you may have to wait it out or report the issue to Steam support. You can always retry the methods above and see if you’re able to kickstart your update.