Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – How To Get All Relic Points

Max out the new Relic Perk Tree in Phantom Liberty with these Restricted Terminal locations. There are 9 Restricted Terminals to find across the Dog Town district — each one rewards you with 1 Relic Point you can spend in the new character perk section that unlocks at the start of the expansion. The terminals aren’t always easy to find. They’ll only appear briefly when exploring, popping up on your map with a strange little icon. If you don’t want to miss these or want to upgrade your Relic right from the start, here are all the locations you’ll need to check out.

How To Get All Relic Points | Restricted Terminal Locations

Relic Points are unlocked by interacting with Restricted Terminals. These terminals will appear on your map with a grey symbol when you’re nearby — the yellow terminals beep and have a flashing light.

Relic Points #1: Unlocked automatically during the first main job in the Phantom Liberty DLC. After agreeing to help Songbird, she’ll unlock the Relic Perk Tree and give you three free Relic Points.

Relic Point #2: Located right next to the Kress Street Fast Travel marker. In the same alley, head down the path to find this easy upgrade point.

Relic Point #3: Southwest of the Luxor High Wellness Spa. Follow the road south and go under the circular-shaped building where the Voodoo gang is holed up. Along the road, there’s an alcove guarded by unaffiliated thugs. Clear them out and gain access to the terminal.

Relic Point #4: South of your Hideout / Apartment in Dogtown, enter the parking garage directly west of the building with a large broken globe statue. It’s visible on the map. Go west and up to the upper level of the parking garage. There’s a beeping terminal here being watched by a random scav.

Relic Point #5: Inside EBM Petrochem Stadium, go up past the RipperDoc and the Vehicle Sales Floor in the main market area. Up the stairs past the cars, go up the steps on the right where all the vending machines are located. Further right, you’ll find scaffolding blocking an alcove.

Relic Point #6: Directly north of the pyramid-shaped bar where Mr. Hands is located. From the pyramid, cross the sky bridge and reach the location marked on the map. It’s on the upper-level walkway, right next to the skybridge connected to the Golden Pacific tower where the Barghest mercenaries have their HQ.

Relic Point #7: At the Luxor High Wellness Spa abandoned building, enter the large main entrance near the fast travel point, then go upstairs and right to reach a sky bridge leading to the connected building. This is a Hostile Area with armed guards at the bridge. This is the same Increased Criminal Activity area where you’ll find the Voodoo Boys boss (Aya Zorin) that hides in a pool of electrified water. Progress toward the boss room and look toward the left wall.

Relic Point #8: At Terra Cognita, the large pavilion area in the south of Dog Town. Inside, look right for the large building guarded by criminals with a spaceship on the roof. This is an Increased Criminal Activity area. Shoot your way inside. Inside the huge atrium, go up to the top-left floor. Inside the armory, you’ll find this terminal.

Relic Point #9: West of the Kress Street fast travel marker, you’ll find a Barghest Checkpoint and an Increased Criminal Activity area. Fight through the checkpoint to enter the tunnel. Deep below, through the caves, you’ll enter a machinery room. To the left, there’s a control room with a Technical Ability 14 locked door. You can also enter through a missing metal floor grate. The terminal is inside the control room.

Relic Point #10: Go to the ‘Caliente’ building, south of the pyramid-shaped bar. The building is connected via a skywalk. Reach the highest level of the building using nearby stairways, then jump down onto the ledge on the east side. Circle around to find a path leading up to the destroyed upper floors. Here, you’ll find the last relic terminal.

The last set of relic points are earned during the main story of the Phantom Liberty DLC.