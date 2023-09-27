Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Trailer Revealed

Assassin’s Creed fans are preparing to dive into a brand-new adventure this coming month. The next game was unveiled to take players to 9th-century Baghdad, where we will follow Basim Ibn Ishaq in his journey of becoming a member of the Assassin Brotherhood. While the game was initially set to release later in the month of October, the developers managed to get this game done ahead of schedule. Today, a new launch was released as we wait for October 5, 2023, to finally arrive.

The launch trailer is giving you another look at what to expect. As mentioned, we’re following Basim Ibn Ishaq in this game. If that name sounds familiar, this is an individual we were first introduced to during the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In fact, this game was meant to be a DLC expansion for Valhalla before the developers could turn this into its own standalone experience. We’re stepping back into Basim’s life as we follow him as a common street thief before getting his chance to become a member of the Assassin Brotherhood and fight back against the Templar Order.

While the more recent installments of the franchise were big open-world experiences, players can expect this installment to be dialed back quite a bit. We’re getting a shorter experience here that is set to be a linear campaign. With the game developers aiming to deliver a title more similar to the earlier franchise installments, stealth will continue to play a big role in the gameplay. So you can expect the hidden blades, smoke bombs, throwing knives, and more to be a part of how you deal with your opponents.

With that said, a new system is being added to this game called Assassin Focus. This new combat system will allow players to target and eliminate multiple enemies simultaneously. Fortunately, if you’re interested in this game, you will find it will be released across multiple platforms. When Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches on October 5, 2023, you will be able to pick up a copy of the game for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you should mark down your calendars and check out the game launch trailer in the video we have embedded below.