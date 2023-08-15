Assassin’s Creed Mirage Goes Gold & Launching A Week Early

Update:

While we know the game has gone gold, we can expect another highlight this coming week during Gamescom ONL.

A new look at @assassinscreed Mirage is coming to @gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming next Tuesday, August 22 at 8p CET/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/S0mX0hwB3r — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 15, 2023

Original Story…

If you’re a fan of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, you might have been waiting for the launch of the next mainline installment. Fortunately, we have learned that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will hit the marketplace earlier than expected. A new tweet from the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account unveiled that the game will land on the marketplace sooner as the team celebrates the project build reaching the fabled gold status. So now is the time to mark down the new release date and prepare for your next grand adventure.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch on October 5, 2023. This is the new adjusted date which is earlier than what Ubisoft had previously stated. The development team working on Assassin’s Creed Mirage got through the project faster than initially expected. Again, today the game has reached the fabled gold status, a milestone every studio hopes to reach with their projects. We can clear things up if you’re unfamiliar with what a game going gold means. Going gold means the developers have reached a state of the game build ready for the public.

Assassin's Creed Mirage has gone gold and is coming out a week early! 📀



On behalf of the entire team, we can't wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim.



Your journey now starts on October 5. Save the new date! #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/eWAZttvjIX — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 14, 2023

This allows the game to start going through manufacturing so copies can be made alongside its packaging. From there, these units are shipped out to retailers, and then, eventually, you’ll be able to pick up a copy at your local retailer. Typically, we see developers continue working on the game regardless, as you can sometimes see a day-one patch release, which gives players an update on their game. That allows the game to clear out some additional bugs or further optimize the game for your platform. But we don’t know whether that will be the case here.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the game is set in 9th-century Baghdad. Players will be stepping into the role of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a character first introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. We’ll watch Basim go from a common street thief to a member of the Assassin Brotherhood. Meanwhile, we know that this game installment will be more based on the roots of the franchise. That means you can expect a shorter gameplay experience compared to some of the more recent installments.

Again, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will now land in the marketplace on October 5, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. While we wait, you can check out a game trailer for the upcoming game down below.