Genshin Impact: Wanderer Constellation Guide

Before the Wanderer's latest banner ends in Genshin Impact, know what his Constellation does.

Previously known as Scaramouche, the Sixth of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers, the Wanderer now simply goes by…Hat Guy. Or whatever you want him to go as once you complete the Archon Quest Interlude: Inversion of Genesis.

Genshin Impact: Wanderer Ascension & Materials | Genshin Impact Announces Wanderer and Faruzan for Version 3.3 | Genshin Impact: Sangonomiya Kokomi Talent Guide

As we come to the end of the Wanderer’s second limited banner in Genshin Impact, it’s time to decide on the Wanderer’s constellations. While C0 is good for the Wanderer, he reaches his true potential at C6. Another good stopping point is C2 if you want to boost his Elemental Burst DMG.

C1 – Shoban: Ostentatious Plumage

When the Wanderer is in the Windfavored state, the Attack SPD of Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai increases by 10%. This is what his Normal and Charged Attacks become after the Wanderer uses his Elemental Skill.

Once you have the Gales of Reverie Passive Talent activated, the wind arrows fired by that Talent deal an additional 25% of the Wanderer’s ATK as DMG. Gales of Reveries activates at the Wanderer’s 4th Ascension.

C2 – Niban: Moonlit Isle Amidst White Waves

When the Wanderer enters the Windfavored state, his Elemental Burst DMG increases by 4% per point of difference between the max amount of Kuugoryoku Points and its present capacity. Essentially, the more Kuugoryoku Points you use before activating the Elemental Burst, the more additional damage it gains. The Wanderer’s Elemental Burst DMG can be increased by up to 200%.

C3 – Sanban: Moonflower Kusemai

Upon activation, the Wanderer’s Elemental Burst – Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Yonban: Set Adrift into Spring

After using the Wanderer’s Elemental Skill, if the Passive Talent Jade-Claimed Flower is triggered, the Wanderer can gain an additional Elemental Type buff. Jade-Claimed Flower provides buffs when the Wanderer’s Elemental Skill interacts with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro. Typically, only two different buffs can activate simultaneously. C4 gives you an additional, random untriggered buff. For example, if the Pyro and Hydro buffs are triggered, you will also receive either the Cryo or Electro buff too.

Jade-Claimed Flower activates after the Wanderer’s 1st Ascension. Only 3 different Elemental Type buffs can be triggered simultaneously.

C5 – Matsuban: Ancient Illuminator From Abroad

Upon activation, the Wanderer’s Elemental Skill – Hanega: Song of the Wind – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Shugen: The Curtains’ Melancholic Sway

When the Wanderer hits an opponent with Kuugo: Fushoudan – his Normal Attack while in the Windfavored state – two effects kick in. First, the Wanderer deals an additional instance of Kuugo: Fushoudan at the position hit, dealing 40% of the attack’s original DMG. This DMG is treated as Normal Attack DMG, so its power will be determined by the Normal Attack Talent Level.

Second, when the Wanderer falls below 40 Kuugoryoku Points, 4 Points will be restored. This can occur once every 0.2 seconds and can be triggered up to 5 times within one Windfavored duration. This will extend your air time and your potential to trigger Jade-Claimed Flower.