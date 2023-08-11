Genshin Impact: Sangonomiya Kokomi Talent Guide

Sangonomiya Kokomi is a Hydro Catalyst Healer in Genshin Impact. Learn about her Talent abilities and what you need to level them up.

Sangonomiya Kokomi returns for her fourth event banner in Genshin Impact. She is still one of the best healers in the game due to her off-field healing and Hydro application. Her Elemental Skill can be used to create Hydro reactions while Kokomi is on or off the field, making her a great option for Bloom and Hyperbloom teams.

Overall, Kokomi’s strength lies in her Elemental Skill, with her Elemental Burst providing support for her Skill. You can leave her Normal Attack for last or ignore it altogether if you plan on using Kokomi solely for healing.

Combat Talents

The Shape of Water – Normal Attack

This absolute banger of a localization dictates which of Kokomi’s attacks deal AoE Hydro DMG. For the most part, you’ll be using Kokomi’s Normal Attack over her Charged and Plunging Attacks. Unlike some other 5-Star characters, Kokomi doesn’t have any special bonuses attached to her Normal Attacks. Generally, upgrading this Talent just makes Kokomi’s Normal Attack stronger. If you’re using her as a Healer or even as Hydro Support, ascending this Talent is your lowest priority.

Kurage’s Oath – Elemental Skill

When Kokomi uses her Elemental Skill, she summons a Bake-Kurage. The Bake-Kurage deals Hydro DMG to enemies and heals allies. Healing scales off of Kokomi’s Max HP. Hydro DMG and Healing occur at fixed intervals – Bake-Kurage pulses every 2 seconds in its 12-second duration.

If you want to use Kokomi primarily as a Healer, upgrade her Elemental Skill first. The higher the Talent level, the higher her healing will be. Of course, this doubles for Kokomi’s Bake-Kurage DMG as well.

Nereid’s Ascension – Elemental Burst

When Kokomi uses her Elemental Burst, she generates a Ceremonial Garment and deals Hydro DMG. This Talent affects the attributes of the Ceremonial Garment.

When Kokomi has the Ceremonial Garment, her Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Bake-Kurage DMG increase. Like Kurage’s Oath, the Nereid’s Ascension buff scales off her Max HP. Basically, give Kokomi all of those main stat HP% artifacts you have sitting around. She will make good use of them.

Passive Talents

Tamanooya’s Casket – 1st Ascension Passive

If Kokomi’s Bake-Kurage is on the field when she uses Nereid’s Ascension, Bake-Kurage’s duration will be refreshed. Note that this only works for your Kokomi and your Kokomi’s Bake-Kurage. Genshin probably put this in to cut down on confusion and/or issues with multiple Kokomis running around in co-op.

Ultimately, if you activate this Talent, Kokomi will deal Hydro DMG and heal for a longer amount of time.

Song of Pearls – 4th Ascension Passive

When Kokomi wears the Ceremonial Garment created by her Burst, her Normal and Charged Attack DMG increases by 15% of her Healing Bonus. Kokomi already receives a DMG Bonus based on her Max HP. This buff is in addition to the Max HP one.

Keep in mind that once Kokomi leaves the field, all effects from the Ceremonial Garment end. Paired with the first Passive, it’s beneficial to keep Kokomi on the field for the full duration of Bake-Kurage, whatever that duration may be. If you want to take advantage of these Talents, use Kokomi’s Skill, then her Burst, and then her Normal Attacks until her Skill ends.

Princess of Watatsumi – Utility Passive

Kokomi’s Utility Passive decreases your party’s swimming Stamina consumption by 20%. As with other Stamina passives, this does not stack with a second swimming Stamina passive. For example, Venti and Kokomi both have Talents that decrease Stamina consumption, but both of those Talents will apply to your team because one is for gliding while the other is for swimming. However, Beidou and Kokomi have Utility Passives that decrease swimming Stamina consumption. Your team will receive a 20% Stamina consumption decrease, but it won’t stack to 40%.

Flawless Strategy – Passive

Perhaps to make up for Kokomi’s lackluster Normal Attack Talent, Kokomi has a fourth Passive Talent. This increases Kokomi’s Healing Bonus by 25% but decreases her CRIT Rate by 100%. Overall, this should dissuade you from using Kokomi as a Main DPS. Her specialty is not offensive, it’s in healing. But she can heal and apply Hydro, so she can double as a Sub-DPS. Just keep this in mind when you’re equipping Kokomi with Artifacts. Your CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG Artifacts should go to someone else.

Combat Talent Materials

Remember, each Combat Talent can go up to Level 10. To triple crown a character, multiply all materials by three.