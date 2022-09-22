Genshin Impact: Best Kokomi Builds

Alongside Ganyu, Sangonomiya Kokomi returns to the Genshin Impact wish banner. These two go really well together for a PermaFreeze team. And now that Genshin added Dendro reactions, they’re a great pair for any Dendro team. But if you have to pick one to pull for, make sure you know what each character does and who you want more.

Kokomi made her debut in 2021 as the mastermind behind the resistance movement in Inazuma. As Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island, she handles all of Watastumi’s affairs. In working to provide the best for her people, Kokomi challenged the Vision Hunt Decree and frequently pitted against Kujou Sara and the Tenryou Commission. Now, in times of peace, she returned to her typical duties…and the limited time banner.

Best Position – Support

While Kokomi truly works well in any team position, she functions best as a Support. This can be split between Hydro Support and Healer functions. As a Catalyst user, Kokomi naturally applies Hydro in all of her attacks. You can easily create Hydro reactions, which is now especially useful with the Dendro-Hydro Bloom reaction.

Overall, Kokomi’s Elemental Burst is her best asset, with her Elemental Skill coming in as a very close second. Most players use Kokomi as a Healer, which primarily comes from her Elemental Skill. However, if you want to use Kokomi in a Main DPS or Sub-DPS role, her Elemental Burst combined with her Normal Attack becomes your main priority. Keep in mind that Kokomi has a Passive Talent (Flawless Strategy) that decreases her CRIT Rate by 100%, which is typically a core stat for DPS builds.

While you get more healing from her Elemental Skill, if you perform Normal Attacks during her Elemental Burst, Kokomi will also provide healing in that way. So even if you build Kokomi in a more offensive position, she will still provide healing for your whole party.

Best Weapons

5 Star – Everlasting Moonglow

Everlasting Moonglow provides a HP percentage buff to the character it’s equipped to. Much like Kokomi herself, Everlasting provides additional buffs in Healing Bonus and Normal ATK DMG, calculated off of Max HP. After using an Elemental Burst, Normal Attacks that hit enemies will restore 0.6 Energy for 12 seconds. Energy Recharge through this effect can occur once every 0.1 seconds.

If you equip Kokomi with Everlasting Moonglow, then you can cater to her Max HP scaling and recharge her Burst. Kokomi’s Burst requires a high amount of Energy, so any way to cut down on that will help. Using her Burst more will also help increase her Normal Attacks and her healing.

4 Star – Prototype Amber

Prototype Amber increases HP by a percentage and regenerates Energy after using an Elemental Burst. It will regenerate Energy every 2 seconds for 6 seconds. During this time, all party members will regenerate a percentage of their HP every 2 seconds.

This is one of the most accessible 4 Star Catalysts since it’s part of the Mondstadt crafted weapons series. Hakushin Ring works well with Kokomi too, but it doesn’t help her healing abilities as much as the Prototype Amber does.

Honorary mentions include Sacrificial Fragments, Favonius Codex, and Hakushin Ring.

3 Star – Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers increases HP by a percentage and provides an ATK buff. When switching characters, the new character on the field has their ATK increased by a percentage for 10 seconds. This can occur once every 20 seconds.

Surprisingly, Thrilling Tales is the best weapon overall for a Kokomi Main or Sub-DPS build due to the ATK buff. You’ll typically only have Kokomi on the field for her Elemental Burst and Skill, so you’ll be swapping her out a lot.

Honorary mention goes to Otherwordly Story for its Energy Recharge and healing.

Best Artifact Sets

Overall, Kokomi’s healing and Elemental Burst buffs scale off of her Max HP. Think of Kokomi like a Hydro Zhongli – the higher her Max HP, the more healing she’ll do. However, due to Kokomi’s CRIT Rate debuff, you shouldn’t equip her with any Artifacts with CRIT as their main stat.

Primarily, focus on HP% and Healing Bonus for your main stats. If you want some offensive power, also look for Hydro DMG Bonus. For substats, you want Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery, and HP%.

4PC Tenacity of the Milileth

At 2 pieces, Tenacity increases HP by 20%. At 4 pieces, Tenacity provides buffs to the entire team, even if the equipped character is off-field. When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, all nearby party members receive a 20% ATK buff and a 30% Shield Strength buff. This can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds.

Having 4 pieces works best if you have a Shield Support on your team – such as Diona, Zhongli, and Xinyan. If you don’t use a Shield Support, then you can use 2PC Tenacity for the HP buff. This allows you to equip 2PC of another Artifact.

4PC Ocean-Hued Clam

At 2 pieces, Ocean-Hued increases Healing Bonus by 15%. When the character equipped with Ocean-Hued heals a party member, 1 Foam appears. Foam tracks the healed HP for 3 seconds before exploding. The explosion deals 90% of the HP healed as DMG to nearby enemies. This effect caps at 30,000 HP, including over-heal (when the character reaches Max HP before the effect ends). Only 1 Foam can be active at any time, but Foam stays on the field even if you swap characters. Foam has a 3.5 second cooldown.

To summarize, Ocean-Hued assists with Kokomi’s healing and deals damage calculated off of that healing. This provides an incentive to maximize Kokomi’s healing and build as much Foam accumulation as possible. Because Foam stays on the field even if you swap party members, you could use Kokomi’s Elemental Skill, swap, and have the Foam calculate damage from the Skill.

4PC Heart of Depth

At 2 pieces, Heart of Depth provides a 15% Hydro DMG Bonus. At 4 pieces, Heart of Depth increases Normal and Charged ATK DMG by 30% after the equipped character uses their Elemental Skill. This buff lasts for 15 seconds.

This set is best for a Main or Sub-DPS build due to its Hydro DMG and ATK buffs. Since the set doesn’t affect HP, it will not increase Kokomi’s healing ability.

Best Teams

Generally, a good Kokomi team should include two characters of the same Element and one Anemo character. The double Element characters should be of the same Element. Electro and Cryo are the best to pair up, though you could potentially go for Pyro if you prefer Pyro characters. The important part is that you create an Elemental Reaction with Hydro.

An Anemo character will help inflict the Elemental Reaction on other enemies and just help deal more Elemental DMG. If you need some defense, add a Shield Support instead. The following are just two examples of teams.

Electro-Charged Team

This team requires two Electro characters and an Anemo character. The team focuses on constantly applying the Electro-Charged reaction on enemies. The Anemo character should help group enemies together for easier application. At the very least, your Anemo character will help spread Elements around and create Swirl reactions.

Kokomi will both heal your team and constantly apply Hydro. Any two Electro characters of your choosing will work here. The best Anemo characters for this team include Sucrose, Kazuha, and Venti.

Freeze Team

Much like the previous team, this team focuses on freezing enemies with two Cryo characters and one Anemo character. Kokomi’s Elemental Skill has a wide range, making her one of the best Hydro characters for Freeze teams. She’s probably only second to Yelan.

Because of this, you should use two Cryo characters. Aside from Ganyu, Cryo characters tend to have smaller Elemental Skill and Burst AoEs. Since you’re using two characters, really any two Cryo characters will work. One of those Cryo characters should be a Main DPS since Kokomi will be acting as Hydro and Healing Support. Ayaka, Kaeya, and Ganyu can all take the Main DPS spot.

Again, this team should have an Anemo character to help spread and apply Freeze after Hydro and Cryo are on the field. The same logic applies: group enemies together and Freeze.