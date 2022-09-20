Where to get the Vintage Lyre in Genshin Impact

There are quite a few tools that can help you progress through Genshin Impact. Once you get to the forest and sand-covered region of Sumeru, this doesn’t change. Instead, you will find that a large portion of the rainforest is tied to a quest about the Aranara, and you will have to get a special item to complete many of the open-world puzzles. This is a bit similar to how the Peculiar Pinion helped you to navigate Tsurumi Island when you were in Inazuma.

Below we go over everything you need to know about the Vintage Lyre, where to get it, and what the uses for the item are once you’ve received it.

What Does the Vintage Lyre do in Genshin Impact

The vintage lyre is an instrument that you play to unlock new paths or challenges around Sumeru. The item works much like the Ocarina from the Legend of Zelda games. There are certain spots around the forest that have music notes coming off of them. It’s here that you can play songs on the lyre to unlock a challenge or new path.

The only catch is that you will need to know the correct song already to open specific paths. Receiving the Vintage Lyre, along with the songs used to activate these paths, are all part of a lengthy quest. Luckily, the game won’t make you memorize the songs, and shows you what notes to hit each time you activate the vintage lyre.

You will need to do this quest, though if you are looking for full access to the Sumeru region. You also can’t use the event lyre or instruments to complete this task, even if you have them.

The Aranara Journey

To get the Lyre, you will need to start the quest, The World of Aranara. This quest will take you several hours to complete, but you will receive the Vintage Lyre in the first hour. Once you get the vintage lyre, you will need to keep proceeding with the quest to get all the songs. If you try to use the lyre on a location you haven’t learned the right song for, no notes will be indicated for you to play.

Luckily, this quest, while long, can be done at a low level, so you won’t have to worry about being blocked out. Just head to the road leading to Sumeru city and speak with Rena to begin, Woodland Encounter.