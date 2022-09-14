Should You Pull for Dori in Genshin Impact?

The world of Teyvat is crammed full of unique characters for you to get to know. Some of the most popular ones are four-stars who are easy to pull. Sumeru, like most regions in Genshin Impact, has its own cast of four-star characters. Many of them act as supports, including Dori. As with most characters in Genshin. It can be tough to gauge just how well each character will work with your current team. Dori, can fit into many team comps, but does she top other characters like Fischl and Beidou?

Below we go over what type of character Dori is, and what roles she can play on your team. If you’re a free-to-play player, then you will want to keep reading if you are concerned about holding onto your precious Primogems.

Is Dori a Healer or Damage Support Unit in Genshin Impact?

Dori is an interesting character as she can heal your team and help them build up energy towards a burst. She is an Electro claymore-user who has off-field effects, making her a support unit. Essentially, Dori is a good character to pull for if you need a battery to run your current team.

Elemental Skill : Summons a lamp that deals Electro damage.

: Summons a lamp that deals Electro damage. Elemental Burst: Summons Dori Jinni, who will attach to the on-field character. The Jinni’s Electro connection will appear in the form of a line. This will damage enemies when touched, heal your character, and regenerate energy.

The real star of the show is Dori’s elemental burst, which provides quite a few benefits in a single move. The effects of the Jinni’s healing and recharge can be enhanced if you have a C4 Dori.

Should I Use Dori on My Team in Genshin Impact?

Dori isn’t able to pull off heavy amounts of damage, but she is still able to apply Electro to enemies for reaction damage. In addition, she is able to both heal and recharge, giving her a dual purpose in your team. Since she is able to fill the battery and healer slot, you may be able to use her instead of filling up your team slots with both a battery character and a healer. This gives you extra room in your comp for characters like Kazuha or Xingqui.

With that being said, if you don’t have a place for Electro or you’re using a comp with characters like Kokomi already, then you may not need Dori.