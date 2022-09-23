Genshin Impact: Kokomi Ascension Guide

Her Excellency, Sangonomiya Kokomi, returns to the character banner. If you need a good Healer or a Hydro Support, Kokomi is a fantastic option. Kokomi is a 5 Star Catalyst character. Her design is reminiscent of a mermaid. In fact, all of her character animations contribute to this motif. Kokomi “swims” around in the air like a fish whenever you use her consecutive Normal Attacks. It’s very satisfying to watch! Her Elemental Skill creates a Hydro jellyfish that heals your party. But more importantly, as a Hydro character, Kokomi will create Elemental Reactions with the new Dendro characters.

Kokomi’s common enemy drop is the Spectral Husk series. All Specters drop a version of the Spectral Husk. Specters can be found throughout Inazuma and Sumeru. Running around the shorelines of Seirai Island is probably the easiest way to farm Specters within a relatively small area. Another area to try out is Mawtiyima Forest. You can find Specters floating around the mushroom tops and explore a new area as you farm!

Kokomi needs the Dew of Repudiation from the Hydro Hypostasis standard boss. Currently, only Kokomi and Ayato need the Dew of Repudiation. All other Hydro characters need the Cleansing Heart from the Oceanid. Build up your stock while you still can. Farming on the Hydro Hypostasis should also give you the Varunada Lazurite series.

Kokomi’s Inazuma Specialty is the Sango Pearl. These can only be found on Watatsumi Island and in The Serpent’s Bowels of Enkanomiya. You can pluck them out of the pink coral that looks like a flower. Although restricted to one island, Sango Pearls are fairly easy to collect. There are plenty of spawning spots for the pearls around the island. Also, you can buy pearls from Babak in Sumeru and Yamashiro Kenta in Inazuma. Each shop sells 5 Sango Pearls. Added together, you can buy up to 10 Sango Pearls at a time. Sango Pearls restock every 3 days.

Materials by Ascension Level

Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

3 Spectral Husk

3 Sango Pearl

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

2 Dew of Repudiation

10 Sango Pearl

15 Spectral Husk

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60 6 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

4 Dew of Repudiation

20 Sango Pearl

12 Spectral Heart

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70 3 Varunada Lazurite Chunks

8 Dew of Repudiation

30 Sango Pearl

18 Spectral Heart

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80 6 Varunada Lazurite Chunks

12 Dew of Repudiation

45 Sango Pearl

12 Spectral Nucleus

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

20 Dew of Repudiation

60 Sango Pearl

24 Spectral Nucleus

120,000 Mora