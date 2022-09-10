Genshin Impact: Tighnari Ascension Guide

As Dendro slowly but surely gains more prominence in Genshin Impact, it’s nice to have Dendro character options outside of the Traveler. Sumeru has certain interactable features that require a Dendro character, especially relating to the puzzle and challenge mechanics. Bow characters became wildly useful in the new update since they’re all but required for completing the Floating Dendro Puzzles all over Sumeru. All in all, if you have Tighnari, he’s really going to help you 100% Sumeru.

As of Version 3.0, characters still max out at Level 90. Though the new enemies haven’t hit Level 100 yet, they’re slowly but surely creeping closer to the triple digits. So you should definitely be exploring Sumeru with a Level 90 team – or drop your World Level if you can.

Genshin Impact: Best Tighnari Builds | Is the Dendro Traveler Good in Genshin Impact? | Should You Pull for Kokomi in Genshin Impact? | Should You Pull for Ganyu in Genshin Impact? | Genshin Impact: Zhongli Constellation Guide

Tighnari makes use of the new items in Sumeru. He and Collei require the Nagadus Emerald series, the gems specifically for Dendro characters. Like the other gem series, these are dropped by standard and weekly bosses, with the potential to transmute them using the alchemy bench.

Tighnari’s common enemy drop is the Fungal Spores series. Fungal Spores were introduced with The Chasm – certain areas have the Floating Hydro Fungus. In Sumeru, Winged Shrooms, Whirling Fungus, and Stretchy Fungus also drop Fungal Spores. With so many mushrooms hopping around Sumeru, this is probably the easiest material to farm. You can find these enemies almost everywhere in Sumeru.

Tighnari’s standard boss drop item is the Majestic Hooked Beak. Get ready to beat up the giant Dendro chicken a lot. The Jadeplume Terrorshroom, one of two new standard bosses, drops the Majestic Hooked Beak. It’s located in Vissudha Field, which is located as northwest as you can currently explore in Teyvat. If you follow the northwest path out of Sumeru City, you’ll eventually find the Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

Finally, Tighnari’s Sumeru Specialty is the Nilotpala Lotus. Also referred to as Lunar Lotus, the material can be found on lily pads with blue flowers. They can be found along the river banks or around lakes in Sumeru. These are the lotuses that Tighnari asks you to collect in the first portion of the Sumeru Archon Quest.

Ascension Materials

Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver

3 Fungal Spores

3 Nilotpala Lotus

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50 3 Nagadus Emerald Fragments

2 Majestic Hooked Beak

10 Nilotpala Lotus

15 Fungal Spores

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60 6 Nagadus Emerald Fragments

4 Majestic Hooked Beak

20 Nilotpala Lotus

12 Luminescent Pollen

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70 3 Nagadus Emerald Chunks

8 Majestic Hooked Beak

30 Nilotpala Lotus

18 Luminescent Pollen

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80 6 Nagadus Emerald Chunks

12 Majestic Hooked Beak

45 Nilotpala Lotus

12 Crystalline Cyst Dust

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

20 Majestic Hooked Beak

60 Nilotpala Lotus

24 Crystalline Cyst Dust

120,000 Mora