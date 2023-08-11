Genshin Impact: Wanderer Ascension & Materials

The Wanderer is the only character in Genshin Impact that requires Ascension Materials from more than one region.

Following in Tartaglia’s footsteps, the Wanderer made his way to the limited character banner in Version 3.3 of Genshin Impact. However, he’s a bit of a special case. Like Tartaglia, the Wanderer is affiliated with more than one region. However, since Inazuma and Sumeru are accessible, the Wanderer uses Ascension Materials from both regions.

After casting away his life as Scaramouche, the Wanderer retained the Anemo element instead of Electro. Following in the footsteps of Heizou, the Wanderer uses a Catalyst and kicks Anemo orbs at enemies. Oh, and he can fly. But to unlock his full potential and make him fight himself, get the Wanderer to Level 90.

Regional Specialty – Rukkhashava Mushroom

The Rukkhashava Mushroom is a Sumeru specialty primarily found in the Lokapala Jungle. This area includes Chatrakam Cave, Mawtiyima Forest, and The Palace of Alcazarzaray. Currently, only Collei and the Wanderer use the Rukkhashava Mushroom for Ascension.

Two shops in Sumeru sell Rukkhashava Mushrooms. Ashpazi, the Master Chef of Gandharva Ville, has a stock of 5, being sold for 1,000 Mora each. Armani, an Aranara in Vanarana, also carries 5 mushrooms for the same price. Both Ashpazi and Armani’s stock refresh every 3 days, so you can buy up to 10 Rukkshava Mushrooms every 3 days for 10,000 Mora.

Common Enemy Drop – Handguard Series

Handguards are dropped by Nobushi and Kairagi in Inazuma. For the most part, you can find these enemies on the beaches of the Inazuman islands. Alternatively, you can use the Adventurer Handbook to hunt down these enemies. If you somehow run out of Nobushi and Kairagi, they will respawn with your daily reset.

Normal Boss Drop – Perpetual Caliber

The Aeonblight Drake drops the Perpetual Caliber Level-Up Material. This boss is in the Ardravi Valley, to the right of Devantaka Mountain. You do need to go under the mountain and unfortunately, there isn’t a Waypoint directly to the boss. Use the northern Waypoint in Devantaka Mountain and follow the tunnels from there.

Gem Series – Vayuda Turquoise

You’ll need to go to other bosses in order to get the Vayuda Turquoise you need. The Aeonblight Drake only drops Shivada Jade and Varunada Lazurite. If you plan on staying in Sumeru to farm, go after the Setekh Wenut in the Desert of Hadramaveth. Do this one over the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network because the Algorithm also drops Agnidus Agate. The Setekh Wanut only drops Vayuda Turquoise.

If you’re farming in Inazuma, do the Maguu Kenki since it drops both Vayuda Turquoise and Shivada Jade. This also allows you to run around Yashiori Island for Nobushi and Kairagi. Finally, the Stormterror and Joururi Workshop Weekly Bosses have a chance of dropping Vayuda Turquoise.

Materials by Ascension Level