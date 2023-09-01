Assassin’s Creed Mirage Was Initially Supposed To Be DLC For Valhalla

The folks over at Ubisoft are gearing up to release Assassin’s Creed Mirage. We know the game is coming out in the following month. However, we’re just now learning that Assassin’s Creed Mirage was initially supposed to be DLC. With Ubisoft Bordeaux working on the title, their initial pitch was to see a DLC release for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that would take players back to the Middle East. However, that pitch only lasted a few weeks before things shifted in a far bigger way.

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming out next month, there’s still plenty of time to market and offer more insight into the game and even the developer’s expectations. Recently, Game Informer had the chance to visit the offices of Ubisoft Bordeaux, where they sat down with the creative director, Stephane Boudon. During their conversation, the publication learned that Assassin’s Creed Mirage wasn’t meant to be a standalone game initially. Instead, this was set to be a new journey for Eivor as players charted back to the Middle East. With the franchise nearing its 15th anniversary, the folks at Ubisoft wanted to go back to the IP’s initial roots.

When first pitching the idea, Boudon stated that they ended the conversation with how this DLC could be more. It looks like the powers that hold the decisions for the studios gave the team their green light, and this once-DLC expansion turned into a standalone experience. But as you already know, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is going to be a far smaller scope game than what we were used to seeing in the recent Assassin’s Creed installments. That might have also been one of the reasons this idea was soon given the green light.

Players will get a smaller game overall and a title that might have been a bit easier to get through the development cycle for Ubisoft Bordeaux. If you haven’t been paying too much attention to this game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes players to 9th-century Baghdad, where we get to see Basim Ibn Ishaq again. Basim first gets his introduction during Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but in this installment, we’ll see his upbringing from a common street thief to joining the Assassin Brotherhood.

We don’t have too long before Assassin’s Creed Mirage is upon us. The video game is set to launch on October 5, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll see it available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platforms. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.