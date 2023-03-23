Counter-Strike 2: All Smoke Changes Explained

Counter-Strike 2 has officially been announced. Its no longer a rumor, but a reality and Valve has even treated the community to some details on what we can expect from the update. There will be a visual overhaul of every single map, weapon, item, environment, the UI, and so much more. Its the update that long-time CS:GO fans have been waiting so patiently for. Included in the announcement was details on how smokes have evolved in the upcoming update. Below, you’ll find every change that has been made to smokes in Counter-Strike 2.

To somebody who’s never played CS:GO, reworked smokes may not seem to be the most interesting reveal, but its definitely something to look forward to. Smokes are an impactful part of CS:GO in both casual and competitive matches. Players have had complaints about how they work, but Valve has highlighted how smokes have been reworked for Counter-Strike 2. Branded as ‘responsive smokes’ this piece of equipment is going to completely change the game.

Counter-Strike 2 will introduce new and improved smoke

In Counter-Strike 2, smokes are coded as three dimensional objects, meaning they’re responsive to the environment they’re in. Rather than just blocking sight, smokes will be dynamic and be impacted by gunshots, grenades, and even light. If you shoot through a smoke in CS:GO, nothing happens. However, in Counter-Strike 2, you can shoot or use grenades to briefly create a line of sight through the smoke or disperse the smoke quicker.

One of the biggest complaints about smoke in CS:GO is the ability to create one-way smokes. This results in one player being able to see through it, while others would have their vision completely blocked. Now, smokes in Counter-Strike 2 will be less opaque and expand naturally, even through windows and doorways. This should result in more consistency when throwing smokes on the map.

There’s no doubt that the improvements made to smokes in Counter-Strike 2 will allow for more tactical plays than ever. We’ll have to wait until launch to really see how effective smokes will be and the new possibilities they’ll unlock.

A release date hasn’t yet been confirmed for Counter-Strike 2, but the launch window is summer 2023. A Limited Test of Counter-Strike 2 is currently taking place, so we should learn more about the game in the coming days. We’ll have all the latest details as they’re revealed, so make sure to stay tuned for more.