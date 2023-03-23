Counter-Strike 2: Can Players Banned in CS:GO Play CS:GO 2? Answered

Counter-Strike 2 has officially been announced, along with a few details on what we can expect from the upcoming update. There will be a visual overhaul of every single map, weapon, item, environment, the UI, and so much more. Its definitely the update that long-time CS:GO fans have been waiting for. CS:GO uses Valve Anti-Cheat (also known as VAC) that is meant to stop players from using third-party software while playing CS:GO. However, its no secret that cheaters have been running rampant in casual and competitive matches. Although a huge amount of accounts have been banned, there’s still a lot of work to be done. If you were banned in CS:GO and you want to try out Counter-Strike 2, you’ll find the answer to whether or not that’ll be a possibility, below.

While some studios have it more under control than others, cheating is a huge problem across gaming. Whether its aim bot, wall hacks, or something else, cheaters ruin the whole CS:GO experience. If you’re playing against a cheater, all competitive integrity is thrown out of the window and you have little to no chance of defeating them.

Can you use your banned CS:GO account to play Counter-Strike 2?

The short answer is, no. Valve has explained that if your account has a VAC or game ban in CS:GO, you won’t be able to play on Counter-Strike 2’s VAC-secured servers. If you were caught cheating at any point in CS:GO, Valve isn’t prepared to give you a second chance going into Counter-Strike 2. Let’s hope that Counter-Strike 2 isn’t plagued with cheaters, so the new era of CS:GO can get off to a strong start.

Right now, a release date hasn’t been confirmed for Counter-Strike 2, but the launch window is summer 2023. A Limited Test of Counter-Strike 2 is currently taking place, so we should learn more about the game in the coming days. We’ll have all the latest details as they’re revealed, so make sure to stay tuned for more.