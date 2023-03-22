Counter-Strike 2 Has Officially Been Announced

The Counter-Strike community has a big reveal today as the development team over at Valve has officially unveiled that Counter-Strike 2 is in the works. This is a major update to the game that continues to find a massive player base worldwide. If you’ve enjoyed the gameplay and are wanting a bit more action-packed experience then you’ll want to check out the footage highlighted so far with Counter-Strike 2.

According to the official Twitter account for CS:GO, the upcoming installment is an overhaul of everything in Counter-Strike. You’ll see the developers tweak every system, map, weapon, item, and other content for the gameplay. We even have a few video trailer breakdowns of the upcoming game, which you can view throughout this article. For instance, the maps are getting an overhaul but will retain the original layouts, so you won’t have to worry about going through the game blind. Essentially, the maps are getting significant updates to show off new rendering features, such as lighting. So they should look incredibly more modern compared to what some of the original maps looked like.

Of course, there are some adjustments to smoke grenades as well. Since this game heavily relies on visuals to know just where an enemy is located, smoke grenades provided a great way to move around the map a bit more undetected. But now, the new overhaul allows smoke grenades to create a far more visual cover from the enemy. Smoke will behave more naturally now as it can fill up certain areas or even be distorted when a bullet pushes through.

But more importantly, to some players, is the overhaul for sub-tick. Now the game servers will know when a player moves or fires a gunshot instantly. That should make gameplay even more seamless, which is a major plus for a game that is crucial to precision in FPS gameplay. Of course, it should be interesting to see just how well this gameplay holds up when it releases into the marketplace. Unfortunately, we don’t actually have a release date just yet for the upcoming Counter-Strike 2. Instead, the developers are only pushing for a summer 2023 launch window at the current moment.