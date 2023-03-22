Dead Island 2 Cinematic Title Sequence Shows A Horrifying LA

Dead Island fans have been waiting for what feels like an eternity to get the next thrilling mainline installment. While the game was unveiled years ago, there were several delays, and even the game development exchanged the hands of another studio. Fortunately, Dambuster Studios picked up the ball and managed to bring this game to fruition. Fans don’t have too long of a wait now before they are able to get their hands on the game. Fortunately, the developers are keeping up with marketing materials to further hype up the launch.

Today, we have a brand new trailer video showcasing the cinematic title sequence for Dead Island 2. This is a brief video that doesn’t offer any gameplay footage. Instead, it’s just to set the tone and mood of the game as we head into the campaign. Players are getting a look of a desolate, torn-up, and bloody LA. With the zombie pandemic flooding the streets, the once-thriving city seems to be nothing more than a shell of its former self. But that won’t stop survivors from trying to make the most of the situation. We already know that this game will feature a few survivors seeking any and all resources available to make it another day in this hellhole.

Dead Island 2 follows a few years after the events of the original Dead Island video game. Players are following a survivor who is stuck in California that is quarantined from the new zombie virus outbreak. It’s your goal to reach an extraction point, but between you and safety are hordes of undead and other characters, all seeking a hand of help. Players will get to try this game out next month as the game is set to launch into the marketplace on April 21, 2023.

With the latest trailer highlighting LA, you’ll be able to get a look into some of the locations you will likely be roaming through when progressing through the campaign. Unfortunately, if this game release has you intrigued about the possibility of returning to Dead Island, the original game is not planned to receive a remastered edition or remake. Instead, it seems that the developers at Dambuster Studios are fine with leaving the game alone. Meanwhile, when Dead Island 2 releases, you’ll find it available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.