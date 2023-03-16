Dead Island 2 Developer Wants To Keep Original Game In The Past

Fans of the Dead Island video game likely never expected a sequel to ever make its way out. There were plenty of delays and a period of silence regarding the game development. However, years after its initial reveal and exchanging hands with another development studio, Dead Island 2 is nearing its release. Dambuster Studios were the folks that managed to get this game out into the marketplace, and as we inch closer to the actual launch date, more marketing materials get let out. But for some fans, there might be a wonder as to if we’ll get a remake of sorts from the original Dead Island.

Loadout managed to speak with Dambuster Studios’ creative director behind Dead Island 2, James Worrall. During their conversation, it was asked whether there were any plans to bring back the original Dead Island. After all, the video game industry is no stranger to delivering remastered editions, remakes, and even reboots. With Dead Island being such an iconic zombie title and a sequel nearing its release, perhaps this might not be the only game from the franchise to step into the limelight. But don’t count on that actually happening.

According to James Worrall, there are no plans to bring the original back into the marketplace. The studio decided to move on with the franchise with Dead Island 2, and he feels that this was the right decision creatively. In fact, the creative director feels that it’s best to leave the game where it is. So while the original game might have gained quite a following initially, it’s not something we’ll see make a comeback anytime soon. Of course, it’s not something that the developers over at Dambuster Studios are interested in. Still, fans might not look back so fondly on the original game if Dead Island 2 hits expectations.

No, and I think that might be a mistake because we’ve already decided to move the franchise on with Dead Island 2, and I think it was the right decision creatively to do that. It’s best to leave it where it was – it did what it did. James Worrall – Loadout

So far, the previews and feedback from Dead Island 2 have been very positive. Players are eager to jump into the now-infected California state and attempt to survive against the zombie horde. But again, we’ll have to wait a bit longer before we’re able to go through Dead Island 2. Currently, Dead Island 2 is set to launch on April 21, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for the game in the video we have embedded above.