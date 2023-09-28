Counter-Strike 2: How to Download CS:GO 2

Counter-Strike 2 has arrived, the sequel to the original Counter-Strike which launched over 10 years ago. The highly anticipated refresh has made various improvements to the original game, many of which we’ve seen in the Limited Test Beta that has been running since March, 2023. Veteran CS:GO fans and new players alike will no doubt be looking forward to getting their hands on the fresh game. This guide includes everything you need to know about how to download Counter-Strike 2.

Although we knew CS:GO 2 was in the works, the release came as a surprise. Valve never actually announced a release date, all they revealed is that the new iteration would launch in “summer 2023.” The development team continued to make improvements to the Limited Test Beta, but they didn’t give fans any signs of when the game would be ready to launch.

How to download Counter-Strike 2

If you already have Counter-Strike downloaded, the new release will appear as an update in your library. All you have to do is install the update and the original Counter-Strike will be replaced with Counter-Strike 2.

However, if you don’t have CS:GO downloaded on on your device, or you’re a new player wanting to try out the game for the first time, simply locate the title on Steam and install it for free. Before doing so, make sure your PC has enough storage, as the game needs 85GB of space available.

What are the Counter-Strike 2 PC requirements?

Despite this, you won’t need a state of the art PC to run the game. Here are the minimum PC requirements you need to meet to play CS:GO 2:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: 4 hardware CPU threads – Intel Core i5 750 or higher

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Video card must be 1 GB or more and should be a DirectX 11-compatible with support for Shader Model 5.0

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 85 GB available space

Existing CS:GO players won’t have to worry about their inventory going to waste. Your entire CS:GO inventory will transition over with you to Counter-Strike 2. This means you’ll be able to continue equipping all your favorite item and experience them in a new and improved manner with Source 2 lighting and materials. In addition, stock weapons and cosmetics have been upgraded to high-resolution models, so your gear will look better than ever.

That’s all you need to know about how to play and download Counter-Strike 2. All that’s left to do is gather your squad and begin fragging out those lobbies!