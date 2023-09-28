Everything We Know About Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai

With mere hours left until the release of Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai, developer Square Enix has revealed as much as it can before launch. Based on the manga and anime of the same name, Square Enix lovingly adapted Dai’s story to a new real-time combat RPG. However, even if you know the story, the game has some tricks up its sleeves.

How It Works

The game is split into two modes: Story Mode and Temple of Recollection. Story Mode allows you to play through the events of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai anime, up to the Battle Sovereign Rock Castle. The Temple of Recollection is a dungeon crawl that affects your combat in Story Mode.

Story Mode

This is the bulk of the game. You’ll follow the story of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, with combat interspersed with recreations of scenes from the anime. Some of these scenes play out like a visual novel while others have been fully rendered in the game’s style.

If you’re not great at real-time combat, don’t worry. There is a Story-Focus Mode which lowers the game’s difficulty. Overall, the standard Story Mode is doable for new players, but it will take a little time for you to get comfortable with it.

Bond Memories

Bond Memories are a way to enhance your characters that isn’t part of the leveling system. However, as your characters level up, you will be able to equip more Bond Memories to them. Enhancements include buffing your character’s physical attacks, enhancing the damage from special abilities, and increasing all magic-related stats.

You can get Bond Memories either by playing through Story Mode or by challenging the Temple of Recollection.

Temple of Recollection

In addition to Story Mode, you will be able to challenge the Temple of Recollection. This mode is a dungeon crawler and unlocks after you pass a certain point in Story Mode. Every time you enter the Temple, everything will be set to Level 1. As you progress, the Temple becomes more difficult. However, after completing a room, you can choose between certain buffs that will take effect for the rest of your time in the Temple.

Once you complete a certain number of rooms, you can choose to stop or continue. If you continue, you will gain more rewards. However, if you’re defeated, you lose everything.

Challenge Mode

After completing Story Mode, you will unlock Challenge Mode. it features stronger opponents and modified boss battles from Story Mode.

Characters & Abilities

All characters have skills and abilities unique to them. Combat is split between Attacks, Skills, and Coups de Grâce. The Coup de Grâce is a character’s ultimate attack, though it can have charge levels. The longer you wait, the more powerful the Coup de Grâce will be.

Dai is your balanced brawler. He specializes in close combat and is the easiest one to use if you’re a button masher.

Popp is your magic user and is best for long-range attacks. He has lower defense stats than Dai, so get ready to dodge while his Coup de Grâce charges.

Maam doubles as a healer and a ranged support. She uses a Magic Bullet Gun to launch spells, either to heal your team or attack enemies. She has an interesting mechanic since you need to remember to load her gun. If you try to use her Coup de Grâce without reloading, nothing will happen.

Finally, Hyunckel plays similarly to Dai. His attacks are slower, so you need to take your time and adjust to your enemies’ attack patterns.

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai will be released on September 28, 2023. It will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

