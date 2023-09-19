Dragon Quest III Remake Gets Update!

As gamers know quite well, there are plenty of remakes being made right now across all the major publishers. That includes Square Enix, who right now is working on at least three remakes and is possibly doing even more that gamers might not know about yet. One of those remakes is the classic Dragon Quest III from the earlier days of consoles. However, this one isn’t getting the 3D treatment, unlike other modern remakes. Instead, it’s getting the 2.5-HD treatment that Square Enix has made popular. The style is fitting for the title, given its sprite-based origins, and many are eager to play it when it releases.

However, there haven’t been many updates about the title despite the excitement for it. Thankfully, that has changed thanks to Famitsu, who talked with series creator Yuji Horii about the remake, and he said simply that it was “progressing quite steadily.” That’s not much of an update, but at the very least, we know it’s still being worked on and that the team is still dedicated to it. If you’re hoping for an update on their next mainline title that we’ve known about for a while, there’s sadly not much to say about that either. Horii was equally as “mum” about it, which is fair, given how much time and effort they’re likely putting into it.

One thing the creator did tease is that the team behind these titles is working on a “variety of things,” which is intriguing given that they’re already doing two titles. So they may have another big project or two in one stage of development or another. All Horii would state is that he hopes fans are looking forward to everything that is coming.

The irony is that both the Dragon Quest III remake and the next mainline title were shown off back in 2021! It’s been over two years since their reveal trailers dropped, and gamers are still no closer to figuring out when they can play them.

As for Square Enix, they have been very forthcoming about its upcoming remakes that are being finished up. They have a remake of the second Star Ocean game coming out in November, and, of course, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is coming out early next year. Both of these are highly anticipated for different reasons. The first title is another 2.5-HD remake, while the other is the second title in the “remake saga” of the beloved PS1 game.