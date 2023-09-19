Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Disable Copyright Music Comes With A Catch

Cyberpunk 2077 fans are eager for the big expansion release. The launch of the base game was incredibly rocky. There was a ton of flack tossed towards CD Projekt Red, resulting in the studio scrapping plans. Instead, their focus was ensuring that this game was updated to the point that it met their standards. So that, unfortunately, meant we wouldn’t see too much new content being added compared to what CD Projekt Red likely had planned. However, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing inbound. We know that the game is receiving Phantom Liberty this month, the only expansion the development team is providing for the game.

So, while anticipation is growing to get another reason to jump back into the mean streets of Night City, those who plan to make content might be interested in knowing if there’s an option to turn off copyrighted music. That’s proven to be a pretty common feature in a lot of big games launching into the marketplace. Disabling copyrighted music is a very nice feature for those who plan to stream video games for their audiences or record gameplay to upload online on websites like YouTube. This ultimately removes the work that forces content creators to manually mute music, which can break immersion for the audiences with the gameplay content.

Today, the development team over at CD Projekt Red confirmed on the official Cyberpunk 2077 website that there would be an option to disable the soundtrack, which would trigger copyright claims. However, there is one catch to this, as it looks like there is one song, in particular, that won’t be removed. The developers noted that the artist Grimes is featured in the game and has a song called “Delicate Weapon” that will be featured in the game. This track is also apparently present in several scenes and a radio station. That track will not be replaced for the game, but there is a small workaround to the copyright issues.

It’s noted that this song won’t demonetize your content for the first two years. So, you would still make revenue from your content until September 2025. Afterward, the song would be added to the list of tracks that would be muted automatically. To avoid this potential loss of revenue, you’ll have to mute the soundtrack from the game manually when editing or muting your stream during gameplay. Otherwise, these first two years might be enough to get those out of any potential revenue for the game.

Currently, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to launch on September 26, 2023. You can even check out the official release times for the game right here. When this expansion launches, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.