Dragon Quest Treasures Demo Now Available

Dragon Quest Treasures was only released last month but it’s fair to say that the festive season brought a number of big-name releases alongside it. As a result, many gamers may have missed the launch of the Dragon Quest spin-off action game, which brings the vast world of Draconia to life in a brand new story.

For those who might not have picked up the title on its release, there’s a new opportunity to give it a whirl before deciding whether or not to purchase it. A playable demo of Dragon Quest Treasures is now available on the Nintendo Switch, meaning that players can experience the open-world action-adventure game for free. Interested players can also check out a new trailer for the Dragon Quest Treasures demo to give them a taste of what to expect in this cute-looking but highly detailed action title for the Switch.

The demo will let players experience the early sections of the game, although exactly how much of these initial portions will be accessible is unclear. Either way, the action in Dragon Quest Treasures is sure to be a hit with fans of the wider Dragon Quest series. The story itself follows the childhood adventures of siblings Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age.

In this exploration of Erik and Mia’s origin story, the brother and sister duo will be embarking on a brand new adventure in their search for the seven fabled Dragonstones. Longstanding fans of the franchise will no doubt enjoy this new spin-off from the main series, which takes place in a vast but gorgeously designed open-world landscape. Dragon Quest Treasures will also feature elements of monster hunting and taming, as players can recruit monster friends to aid them in their treasure-hunting exploits. Players will also be able to establish, build and expand their own home base, as well as enlist their friendly monsters to help defend their base and their looted treasures from potential raiding bandits and hostile creatures.

Those who take part in the free demo will be eligible to have their progress carried over into the full game should they choose to continue their adventures in Draconia. In addition, players who do decide to purchase the full game after playing and completing the Dragon Quest Treasures demo will also receive five Better Buddy Bullets to help them in their ongoing adventures. These items will help players in finding and recruiting new monsters, which is definitely a bonus in this game.

Dragon Quest Treasures is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

Source