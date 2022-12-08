Dragon Quest Treasures Shares Main Story Details And Gameplay Overview

Ahead of its release tomorrow, eager players can take an early look at some extended gameplay from Dragon Quest Treasures. The gorgeous-looking open-world action game is a spin-off from the main Dragon Quest franchise and looks set to delight JRPG lovers. Those who can’t wait to get their hands on the title can check out 14 whole minutes of Dragon Quest Treasures in an official gameplay overview trailer, which landed today.

First revealed in May of last year during Square Enix’s Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary live stream, Dragon Quest Treasures has been eagerly awaited by many in the gaming community. After the widespread success of Dragon Quest 11, newcomers to the franchise will be looking forward to tomorrow’s release, as well as longstanding fans who love the Dragon Quest franchise. Dragon Quest Treasures will serve as a prequel of sorts to Dragon Quest 11, essentially exploring the origin story of its main characters, the Viking longship-dwelling Erik and Mia.

The newly-released gameplay overview trailer showcases the game’s vast world of Draconia, to which protagonists Erik and his sister Mia will find themselves transported. Players will be able to spend their time treasure hunting across the mysterious wilderness of these strange new lands, befriending a range of amicable monsters on their travels. Players will also have their own home base to pass the time in on their adventures in Dragon Quest Treasures, which from the trailer looks to be packed full of the franchise’s signature Dragon Quest charm. You can check out the latest overview of the game right here for a first look at what’s to come from this spin-off adventure.

In further news, it seems that players will need to put aside a fair bit of time in order to fully explore everything the game has to offer. As reported in NoisyPixel, the game’s producer Taichi Inuzuka recently spoke to the Japanese publication Famitsu about Dragon Quest Treasures. According to their interview, players should expect to spend around 30 hours working their way through the title’s main campaign. The game overall will be a much more open-ended and exploratory experience, which, according to Inuzuka, should provide players with around 100 hours of game time to complete.

Either way, there’s not long left to wait to dive into a brand new bit of Dragon Quest action. Dragon Quest Treasures launches tomorrow, December 9 on Nintendo Switch. There’s no word as of yet as to whether the game will be coming to Xbox or PlayStation platforms, but we’ll keep an ear to the ground for any further updates.

