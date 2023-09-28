Counter-Strike 2: Can you Play With a Left Hand View in CS:GO 2?

Counter-Strike 2 has finally arrived and as the name suggests, it is the sequel to the original Counter-Strike which launched over 10 years ago. The highly anticipated refresh has made a plethora of improvements to the original game, many of which we’ve seen in the Limited Test Beta that began in March, 2023. Veteran CS:GO fans and new players alike will no doubt be looking forward to getting their hands on the fresh game. If you want to play left hand in Counter-Strike 2, this is probably one of the first settings you’ll be looking to change when you load up the game.

If you’re left handed, it’s understandable that you may want to play with your weaponry on the left side of your screen as it would feel more natural to you. Even right handed players may switch to a left view from time to time, in order to free up vision and gain a competitive advantage over your opponent.

More on Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2: How to Download CS:GO 2 | Counter-Strike 2: All Smoke Changes Explained | Counter-Strike 2: Can Players Banned in CS:GO Play CS:GO 2? Answered | Counter-Strike 2: Will Your Inventory Carry Over From Counter-Strike 1? Answered | Valve Has Trademarked the Word CS2 | Counter-Strike 2 Has Officially Been Announced | PUBG For CS:GO? Modder Recreates Battle Royale in Counter-Strike | PUBG For CS:GO? Modder Recreates Battle Royale in Counter-Strike |

Can you play left hand in Counter-Strike 2?

In the original CS:GO, it was possible to switch your weapon to a left hand view by using a simple command. However, you can’t play left handed in CS:GO 2 and the command doesn’t work in this version of the game.

It’s unknown why the development team has decided to remove this option, but it’s likely to be a highly requested feature among both casual and competitive fans. All we can do is keep an eye out for an announcement from Valve as to whether or not players will be able to adopt a left handed view, once again.

If you played CS:GO left handed, it could take you a while to get used to taking gunfights with your weapon to the right in CS:GO 2.

Of course, we’ve known for a while that CS:GO 2 was in the works, but the release came as a surprise. Valve never actually announced a release date, all they revealed was that the revamp would launch in “summer 2023.” During the Limited Test Beta, many updates and improvements were made, but fans were left in the dark as to when the game would be ready to launch. We’re still in the early days of CS:GO 2, so more content and features will roll out in the near future.