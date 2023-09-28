CP 2007: Phantom Liberty – How To Increase Carrying Capacity, Earn Cash & Easy Loot

There’s a new activity in the district of Dog Town that’s also one of the most lucrative in Cyberpunk 2077. While exploring the interior of Dog Town, you’ll see drones drop off giant crates of supplies — and watch while different factions fight over the scraps. If you can get to those drops before the bad guys, you can earn huge rewards. Finding Supply Drops is one of the best ways to earn money, get useful loot and increase your carrying capacity. Learn how Supply Drops work below.

Supply Drops Guide

Collect Supply Drops for huge rewards — including a Carrying Capacity Shard found in every drop. Supply Drops are heavily guarded mini activities. Clear the area of enemies and hack the large red container to get your reward. Often these Supply Drops are guarded by Barghest Mercenaries — but you can also encounter Voodoo Boys, unaffiliated thugs, or even criminals fighting it out against each other.

Supply Drop Rewards

Cash : Each Supply Drop collected will earn you 2,000+ Eddies at least. Some may contain up to 40,000 Eddies.

: Each Supply Drop collected will earn you 2,000+ Eddies at least. Some may contain up to 40,000 Eddies. Carrying Capacity Shard : Contained in every Supply Drop. Collect to increase Carrying Capacity by +2.

: Contained in every Supply Drop. Collect to increase Carrying Capacity by +2. High Tier Loot: You’ll also find Legendary Weapons, Ammo and Mods. Supply Drops can also contain Quickhacks or Cyberware upgrades you can install at a RipperDoc.

When Do Supply Drops Spawn?: Supply Drops can be identified by bright red smoke. You’ll hear the sound of a drone flying low — it sounds like an airplane landing — look to the sky and watch for the red smoke as it lands on the ground. Go to the red smoke location. The sound is easy to identify. When you hear a surprisingly loud noise outside while exploring, you’ll usually get a Supply Drop.

Supply Drops spawn usually when first entering Dog Town , either through the gates or after returning from an interior area. Exit the large market in the stadium, fast travel to the blue markers or leave a mission area. Whenever you arrive in the main open-world area of Dog Town, usually a drone will arrive shortly after.

spawn usually when , either through the gates or after returning from an interior area. Exit the large market in the stadium, fast travel to the blue markers or leave a mission area. Whenever you arrive in the main open-world area of Dog Town, usually a drone will arrive shortly after. Supply Drops will respawn. They appear in the same general locations and can be done multiple times.

Supply Drops are an incredibly valuable way to earn cash. Don’t worry about wiping out the Barghest Mercenaries or other enemies in the area. Prepping your attack with Quickhacks will make clearing the area easier. You’ll often need to hack the container. These are simple and don’t require high level technical knowledge to crack. Sometimes they’ll even be cracked already.