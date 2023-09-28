Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – How To Get All Iconic Weapons

The best weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 are Iconic. Iconic Weapons are uniques with names and powerful buffs. These weapons are usually dropped by specifically tough bosses, found at the bottom of dungeons, or rewarded for completing side-quests in the perfect way. You can easily miss some of the best weapons in Phantom Liberty and never even know it. Here are all the Iconic weapons we’ve found so far and how to get them.

All Iconic Weapon Locations

Cheetah (Power Pistol): Play through the Gig: No Easy Way Out. You’ll be contacted over the phone by a client named Fred. Go find Aaron the boxer and help him meet a Ripperdoc. You can fight or sneak through the building — either way, reach the Ripperdoc and wait for the procedure to complete. Before Aaron wakes up, a leader of the Animals gang will appear. Choose to fight her instead of taking the deal. After taking out Angie, check the body for this pistol.

The closer you are to the target, the stronger this Iconic Pistol becomes. It deals extreme headshot damage. Hit to the torso also deal more damage.

Hawk (Power Assault Rifle): Progress the main story until you begin Main Job: Lucretia My Reflection and meet Reed. Return to your Dog Town Hideout with Reed and you’ll discuss next steps. After the conversation, Reed will lead the President out of the safe house. Next to the computer terminal, you’ll now find the Hawk Assault Rifle. It is leaning against the wall behind the laptop.

A powerful single shot rifle with blazingly high headshot damage multiplier.

Dezerter (Power Double-Barrel Shotgun): Begin the Gig: The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman. This is a gig for Mr. Hands located in Dogtown. At the end of the mission, you’ll get several choices for dealing with Rinder. Select [Put gun to Rinder’s Head] and he’ll give you a keycode to a weapon case with this weapon. This leads to the Addicted to Chaos job. Complete it to get your powerful weapon.

Alternatively, sold by Herold the Weapon Vendor in Dog Town.

It is incredibly powerful — but sets your player ON FIRE when used. A huge downside to a crazy weapon.

Carmen (Power Assault Rifle): In the center of Dog Town, find the Side Job for Paco and Babs. They’re a pair of rookie mercenaries. Talk to them and hear the full story. At the end, you’ll be given three options. Tell Paco to [Run for the Hills] and escape the city instead of staying. If you follow this path, you’ll help Paco escape Dog Town. After successfully smuggling Paco out of the city, you’ll be rewarded with this iconic weapon.

An extremely powerful Assault Rifle that allows you to stay mobile while dealing high headshot and limb damage.

Ogou (Smart Pistol): Located during the Gig: Treating Symptoms located in the northeast corner of Dog Town, near the Luxor High Wellness Spa fast travel marker. You’ll infiltrate a Voodoo Boys hideout. Defeat the Robot Mk. 2 boss and loot the body. It drops this powerful lock-on pistol.

A fast lock-on and high crit damage make this Smart Pistol a killer choice for Tech Builds.

Agaou (Axe): Dropped by the boss Aya Zorin in the Increased Crime Activity area marked on the map, in the atrium-like building near the Luxor High Wellness Spa fast-travel marker. Enter the Voodoo Boys territory and take out the tough boss — she drops this iconic axe.

This unique axe emits an electricity shockwave that can zap multiple enemies.

Sparky (Power Sniper Rifle): Located in the Terra Cognita High Criminal Activity area. Inside the pavilion with the spaceship on the rooftop, clear out the scavengers to unlock the armory in the front-right of the building. You’ll find this iconic rifle inside.

An incredibly powerful but slow sniper rifle. What makes it special is the 30% chance to shock.

Raiju (Tech Submachine Gun): Located in the Barghest Checkpoint to the west of the Kress Street Fast Travel marker. There’s an Increased Criminal Activity area here — enter the tunnel and follow the caves to a large machinery room. Defeat the boss Ross Ulmer and progress deeper into the tunnels. Fight him a second time in heavy mech armor to gain access to the locked cache. You’ll find the Raiju inside the weapons cache.

This special SMG charges fast — and when it does charge, fires in fully automatic mode.

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for more weapon locations!]