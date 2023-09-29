Payday 3: What Are C-Stacks?

Payday 3 has two currencies, and each one governs a different aspect of its progression system. What do C-Stacks do?

There are two types of currency in Payday 3: straight-up cash and C-Stacks. Of the two, cash is probably the one you are most comfortable with. You earn it from robbing banks, you spend it by giving it to vendors, and you enjoy the product by shooting up a bank or something. Simple. Safe. Solid.

C-Stacks are a mystery, and frankly, one that we refused to interact with out of principle for at least the first few hours of play. These things look like premium currency, they act like premium currency and boy howdy, we’d forgive you if you went looking for a shop to confirm your suspicions. In this guide we are going to break down what these things are, so you know that you should probably be using them, eventually.

More Payday 3 content:

Is Payday 3 Cross-Platform? | When Will Payday 3 Be Set? | Will Payday 3 Be On Gamepass? | Is Payday 3 Always Online?

What Are C-Stacks

Despite every last shred of your brain telling you that these are premium currency and that you should be outraged that such a thing exists in a retail game, we can confirm, as of writing, that C-Stacks cannot be bought with real-world money. A wild concept, we know.

Unlike the cash you earn from heists, C-Stacks can be exchanged for higher-quality cosmetics and powerful ‘Preset Weapons’. If you want to tart up your loadout, you are going to want to nab some of these things.

How To Get C-Stacks

C-Stacks are a form of in-game cryptocurrency that can be bought like any other item on the Vendor tab – just visit Setaggi. You can only buy 11 of each C-Stack Pack before you get slapped with a timer, and the more packs you buy, the more expensive those packs become. You know, like actual cryptocurrency.

This means you are probably going to murder your wallet trying to buy up C-Stacks. In turn, you will want to do more heists to earn more cash to fuel your crypto-endeavours. It’s a vicious cycle that makes up a substantial part of Payday 3’s mid-late game progression.

How To Get C-Stacks Cheaply

If you want to get C-Stacks but you don’t want to go broke in the process, you can buy a few packs, wait for the price to drop down in a couple of days, and then hop back on and buy some more. This will take a lot longer to accrue, but it will also save you buckets of cash.

In either case, be prepared to grind heists.

That’s all we have on Payday 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other lists and guides for more Payday content.