Sam Lake Catches Players Up Before Alan Wake 2 Launches

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say about the recent video drop.

Sam Lake is my favorite person in the gaming industry. So much passion & amazing story telling ability. stevengordon9990 – YouTube Comment

Sam Lake is a truly unique storyteller. Never plays it safe, never generic storylines. Always throws some crazy plots out there that seem really really really hard to make but he always delivers. Some of the most unique plots and always delivers in the most unique ways. This guy is truly special. johnnyblaze2485 – YouTube Comment

You just can not simply fake true passion and the ability to express your craft. Love Sam Lake! dumbwaytoplay – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Alan Wake 2 is nearly here. I can’t believe I’m actually typing that. For over a decade now, we’ve been waiting for a proper sequel to land for this game franchise, and now we can prepare for its release. However, since this game franchise initially launched so many years ago at this point, you might need a refresher on what happened to Alan Wake before we embark on this new journey. Well, fortunately, who better to offer a discussion on what happened to Alan Wake over the years than Sam Lake, the creative director at Remedy Entertainment?

Thanks to a video from IGN, Sam Lake offers players an excellent lengthy highlight of everything that you might want to know. This video covers the first installment up to Control’s expansion. However, it’s worth noting that you’re in luck even if you don’t care to sit in on the video or review any materials to help catch up to speed on everything you might want to know. The development team has confirmed that players can jump into Alan Wake 2 without playing any past content.

In the official FAQ page for Alan Wake 2, the development team stated that Alan Wake 2 can be enjoyed as a stand-alone experience. While a sequel, you don’t have to go through the previous game to understand what’s going on. Meanwhile, fans of the original installment will find plenty of lore and connections to be discovered. Of course, if you have played the first installment, you know Alan Wake, an author who traveled to Bright Falls hoping to cure his writer’s block, has been trapped in a supernatural imprisonment.

The first game was also an action title with some horror elements sprinkled throughout. However, that is not the same setup we can expect with Alan Wake 2. Instead, Remedy Entertainment opted to bring out a survival horror experience. Additionally, Alan won’t be the main protagonist. Instead, the spotlight will be shared between Alan and Saga Anderson.

Saga is a newcomer to the franchise. So far, we know Saga is an FBI agent who is sent to Bright Falls in search of answers to a string of ritualistic murders. How her storyline intertwines with Alan’s remains to be seen. As it stands right now, Alan Wake 2 is set to launch on October 27, 2023. This comes just in time for the Halloween season. When the game is released, you’ll be able to purchase the game for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. For now, you can view the video highlight featuring Sam Lake below.