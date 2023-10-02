Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is 150 Days Away From Launch

It may seem odd to do certain “countdown” posts for video game launches. But when it comes to the biggest games of the year? Ones that will likely define what the year will be like gaming-wise? Sometimes, it’s nice to get things out there and help build up the hype even more! In this case, we’re talking about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second part of the “Remake Saga” from Square Enix that will tear things up when it arrives on PS5 next year. This year has been great for getting key insights into what the game will be like, and fans are pumped.

And they’re not alone! The official Twitter handle for the game dropped this lovely tease and noted how we’re only 150 days away from the game’s launch. So basically, we’re five months out. That’s a long time, and yet, it’ll probably fly by, and PS5 owners will be enjoying the title before too long.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches in 150 days. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/qZVXyjjCVe — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) October 2, 2023

As for what the game will be about, Cloud and the rest of Avalanche are heading out of Midgar and are on a mission to take down Sephiroth before his plans for the planet come to fruition. The problem is that it’s a big world, and they’ll need to go to multiple places to seek out clues and figure out what to do next. Plus, Shinra isn’t gone, as they will be coming after Aerith due to her importance in finding the “sacred land” left behind by the Ancients.

Thankfully, unlike the first game, your party won’t be as limited as before. You’ll not only have Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and Barrett at your side but Red XIII, Yuffie, Cait Sith, and possibly more! Their additions are fortuitous as they’ll be able to take part in the improved combat system that was teased via the first game’s DLC. For example, there will be special combo moves that you can do with other characters, and they can do some devastating damage. So you’ll want to outfit your team to ensure you get the playstyle you want.

This says nothing of the story, which will enter a key phrase as Cloud tries to piece together his past, even if the truth might be more painful than what he’s dealing with currently! You’ll see part of his origins with Sephiroth and possibly new dark truths about the “new timeline” they’re in.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arrives on PS5 on February 29th.