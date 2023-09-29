Ed Boon Teases More Potential Characters Coming To Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 is now available for players to enjoy, and it’s been a rather well-received game. However, if you’re familiar with the Mortal Kombat franchise, you know that, as of late, several characters will get added to the roster post-launch. With fans anticipating more characters to come, we have a tease from none other than Ed Boon. If the name is unfamiliar, Ed Boon is the co-creator of the Mortal Kombat franchise. Ed is also behind Mortal Kombat 1 and has taken to X to highlight a few potential characters that could come up in the game soon.

Now, Ed Boon is one to tease new characters and content slated for his upcoming games. Today, we’re finding out that on X, Ed Boon released an image featuring several iconic villains from horror franchises. Some of these characters have previously appeared in a Mortal Kombat video game, such as The Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Kruger. That is one of the characters on the image which features a check on their image. However, there are several other characters with a question mark.

This could be an indicator that we might see these characters or at least one of them show up in Mortal Kombat 1. The characters with the question mark are Michael Myers, Pinhead, Jigsaw, Ghostface, and Chucky. However, we don’t know which will show up next. Other potential characters could show up in the next set of additions to the roster. For instance, one of the characters that fans assumed would be showing up to fight next would be Ash Williams from Evil Dead.

However, before we knew what the next Mortal Kombat game would be, and it was just dubbed Mortal Kombat 12, Bruce Campbell stated that he was not interested in adding Ash to the franchise. Instead, Bruce was pushing the Evil Dead: The Video Game at the time. However, since that title is shutting down, perhaps there’s now a change of heart, and we will finally see Ash in a Mortal Kombat video game. That’s, of course, just speculation on my part, as we will have to wait and see just who is in the next set of fighters.

Again, Mortal Kombat 1 is now available to pick up and play. The game is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage for the latest Mortal Kombat installment, which you can view below.