6 Titles Are Being Removed From Xbox Game Pass This Month

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service is rather popular. It’s a subscription service that allows players to gain access to a wide collection of video games for a monthly fee. It’s certainly one of the must-have services if you’re on the latest-generation Xbox Series X/S consoles. With this subscription service, you can access all of Microsoft’s first-party video game titles that launch. This is also an excellent saving if you’re keen on some of their big title releases, like last month’s Starfield from the folks over at Bethesda.

We get two waves of new video games added to the service each month. So, outside of first-party Microsoft games, you’ll also find video games from third-party development studios. We just had the reveal of October’s first wave of video game additions. However, while each wave will bring in new video game titles to enjoy, there is a collection of video games removed from the service. Today, with the first wave unveiled on the Xbox Wire, we have news on six video game titles that will be removed from the service later on in the month.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving October 15

Eville

Overwhelm

Shenzhen I/O

The Legend of Tianding

Trek to Yomi

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

While first-party Microsoft titles are here to stay, third-party games are only here for a duration of time. These games will be leaving the service on October 15, 2023, so there’s still time to go and enjoy some of them. Likewise, there is an incentive to check some of these games out regardless of their time on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service is coming to an end. Microsoft provides players with a 20% discount on all these games to purchase before they are removed from the service.

Fortunately, with this discount, you can keep any of the games you’re particularly fond of within your game library. Meanwhile, if you haven’t already seen what games are coming to the service this month, you can view the first wave of additions below.

Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 October 2023 Additions

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S) October 4

Forza Motorsport (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) October 10

From Space (Cloud, Console, PC) October 12

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, PC) October 17

Likewise, there are also the games that were released last month. If you’re just subscribing to the service, here are the new additions from last month.

Xbox Game Pass September 2023 Additions