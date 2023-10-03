Players Debate Whether Resident Evil 5 Remake Is Coming Next

Resident Evil is one of the key pillar franchises for Capcom. This series has spanned across several console generations at this point. We’ve seen mainline installments continue to come out into the marketplace alongside spinoffs. However, as of late, we’ve started to see Capcom embrace the older games. A few remakes have managed to make their way out into the marketplace for modern platforms. The question some fans have now is if we’ll see this trend continue and if a remake for Resident Evil 5 is in the works.

There’s no telling just what Capcom has planned next. Their remakes have been successful, and with Resident Evil 4’s side campaign finally available, Separate Ways, we’re left waiting to see what the next move will be. If you didn’t keep tabs on Resident Evil 4, the Separate Ways is a DLC side-story campaign that follows Ada Wong. While Ada is present during the main campaign of Resident Evil 4, we’re not given too many details about what she’s up to when not actively saving Leon from impending doom.

Now, thanks to a report from The Gamer, we’re discovering fans have taken to Reddit and discussed the fact that a scene featuring Albert Wesker is hinting towards a remake of Resident Evil 5. You can view that Reddit post here, and we’ll refrain from saying much here to avoid any spoilers for those who have yet to finish Separate Ways. Regardless, Resident Evil 5 does take place a few years after the events of Resident Evil 4. Instead of following Leon, the next game pivots to protagonist Chris Redfield.

Chris is teaming up with a fellow Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance agent, Sheva Almora. This would be the first appearance of Sheva in the franchise as the duo works through a case set in West Africa. This installment was a bit different for a mainline Resident Evil game. Instead of being a single-player experience, the campaign could be completed with a secondary player. Likewise, fans would likely point towards the game being far more action-focused instead of being a survival horror gameplay experience.

We don’t know if this game will be coming out next or if Capcom will start looking at some of the spinoff games released over the years. After all, there are still quite a few fans asking Capcom to remake Resident Evil Code Veronica. Then there’s also the possibility that their next game could be a new mainline installment to follow after the events of Resident Evil Village. We’ll simply have to wait and see what Capcom unveils next.