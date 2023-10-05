Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Highlights Special Suits Gamers Can Get

They say that “clothes make the man” or woman; both are fair to use here. But no matter your clothes, they’ll likely never compare to the stylish outfits superheroes adorn while in the field. Technically speaking, the costumes of superheroes only matter a slight bit in their fight against crime. Some of their outfits are meant to invoke a feeling in others they save or ones they fight. Sometimes, they’re a key layer of protection against foes, and sometimes, they like to have a “unified” look with their teammates. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will have numerous outfits for your Spider-Men to wear, no matter your style.

In a new tweet for the game, they highlight the 65 suits that you can get for Peter Parker or Miles Morales and note there are 200 styles for you to choose from overall so that your hero can look as good as possible. Some of the designs are apparently original ones from the Insomniac Games team, making it even more personal.

65 suits. 200 styles. Explore fresh takes on beloved classics or discover unique variations across new designs such as the Arachknight and Shadow-Spider pre-order suits in #SpiderMan2PS5!



Define your heroic style. What Spidey suit fits you best…? 👀 #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/8cM8C83Xgw — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 5, 2023

As players of the first game know, the suits aren’t just meant to make you look cool. They absolutely do make you look cool, but that’s not their sole focus. Each suit has a special “power” attached to it that can help you in various ways, depending on your playstyle. Some will help you dish out more damage, or use special attacks, or charge up certain gauges that you have. With so much variety in the second game, you can imagine just how powerful some of these epic attires will be.

Of course, the suit that everyone is talking about that isn’t a “cosmetic skin” is the Symbiote Suit. It will be in the game and greatly affect the Spider-Men. When Peter Parker gets a hold of it, it’ll not only alter his personality, it’ll grant him a whole new power set. For example, he’ll be able to use tentacles to grab onto numerous foes at once and smash them together or unleash devastatingly powerful attacks at a distance.

The team at Insomniac wanted to ensure that the suit felt like nothing you’ve ever worn before, and it’s definitely giving off that effect. Don’t worry, though; the other suits aren’t getting sidelined, and some will only be pre-order bonuses! So you might want to see what they’re offering before you choose. But no matter what you pick, you’ll have numerous options to enjoy!

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrives on October 20th.