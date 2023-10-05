Assassin’s Creed Mirage – How To Get Components | Tool Upgrades Guide

To unlock all your tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll first need to start collecting Components. Components are the gear-shaped materials required for unlocking and upgrading tools from any Hidden One Bureau. Components are also pretty rare to find while exploring the city of Baghdad. If you want to become a stealth expert, tools — and all their associated perks — make sneaking around and assassinating so much easier. Here we’re going to explain how to get all the Components you’ll need and what you should spend them on first.

Each tool must be unlocked independently at the Hidden One Bureau craftsman. This vendor will also enhance your tools — weapons like Throwing Knives, Traps and Smoke Bombs. Each tool has three tiers and multiple perks to select per tier. After upgrading, you’re free to switch the perks at any time so you’re not locked into a specific build. Once a tier is unlocked, you’ll also unlock all the associated perks. But you can only have one selected from each tier at a time. It sounds confusing, but it’s really extremely simple. Learn all about Tools, Components, and perks in the full guide below.

How To Find Components

The most useful material are Components. These materials are used to upgrade Tools — and because Tools are the most important gear in your arsenal, you’ll want to upgrade immediately. Here’s a quick primer on Components, how to get them, how to get them cheaper, and what you need to use them on first.

are sold by — all Traders have a shared inventory, so any Trader will sell Components at the same price and in the same quantity. Traders will carry 100 Components and refresh their inventory after a set number of real-time hours have passed. You can’t wait in-game. You’ll have to return after a few hours.

and refresh their inventory after a set number of real-time hours have passed. You can’t wait in-game. You’ll have to return after a few hours. Components cost 3 Dinar each after unlocking the maximum trader discount of 30%. So a full stack of 100 components will cost 300 Dinars. You’ll want to buy up the full stock ASAP.

To get the 30% discount, you’ll need to trade Merchant Tokens. There are three levels of discount.

Trader Discount : To earn a permanent discount to all traders, give a trader NPC Merchant Tokens. In exchange for Merchant Tokens, you’ll get a permanent and universal discount to all prices. 10% Discount : Costs 1 Merchant Token 20% Discount : Costs 2 Merchant Tokens 30% Discount : Costs 3 Merchant Tokens

Merchant Tokens can be acquired by completing Contracts or by pickpocketing. Go to the richest area of the city, the Round City, and pickpocket to earn plenty of these tokens very quickly.

What Are Components Used For?

Components are used to craft upgrades for your Tools. The best upgrades cost multiple hundreds of Components to unlock — so collecting Components and buying up the 100 stock inventory from Traders is a must.

The stock will replenish after a few real-time hours has passed. Don’t bother waiting in-game. Check back with the trader after (real) time has passed to see if Components are back in stock. All traders share the same inventory, so there’s no reason to visit different traders looking for more stock.

To upgrade Tools, travel to the Hidden Ones Bureau and talk to the craftsman. Here you can enhance tools and unlock new tools. We recommend getting these enhancements first. Upgrading tools also costs steel ingots and leather, but these are far easier to come by. The only resource you’ll struggle to find in high quantities are Components.

Best Tool Upgrades : Before upgrading, you’ll want to unlock all tools. After unlocking all tools, tools are upgraded in Tiers. Each tier has 2/3 perks you can unlock.

: Before upgrading, you’ll want to unlock all tools. After unlocking all tools, tools are upgraded in Tiers. Each tier has you can unlock. Smoke Bomb : Upgrade to Tier 3 and unlock Silent Blast. This makes the Smoke Bomb your most powerful weapon. Throw on the ground even in combat and assassinate armored guards.

: Upgrade to Tier 3 and unlock Silent Blast. This makes the Smoke Bomb your most powerful weapon. Throw on the ground even in combat and assassinate armored guards. Blow Dart : Upgrade to Tier 2 and unlock Potency. Enemies knocked out by Blow Dart can’t be awakened by another guard. Incredibly useful for taking out multiple guards at once.

: Upgrade to Tier 2 and unlock Potency. Enemies knocked out by Blow Dart can’t be awakened by another guard. Incredibly useful for taking out multiple guards at once. Throwing Knife : Upgrade to Tier 3 and unlock Corrode Body. Dissolves corpses and makes stealth in difficult situations much easier.

: Upgrade to Tier 3 and unlock Corrode Body. Dissolves corpses and makes stealth in difficult situations much easier. Trap: Upgrade to Tier 2 and unlock Whistle Trigger. This makes the Trap far, far more effective against multiple enemies. Throw a Noisemaker into the trap radius, lure several enemies in, then whistle to detonate.

Perks can be changed any time at the Hidden One Bureau. After unlocking a perk tier, you can then swap the perk you want at the craftsman. This allows you to experiment with new playstyles — and try out different perks we didn’t include above. There are plenty to play around with, and the right tools might make your next assassination so much easier.