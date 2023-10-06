Rumor: A New God Of War Is On The Way, But It’s A ‘Half-Sequel’

A new rumor has come up for a new God of War game.



A Twitter account named ViewerAnon shared this message:

“Santa Monica Studio’s working on new GOD OF WAR stuff and I wonder whether it will be RAGNAROK DLC or a half-sequel.”

So we may be looking forward to some new God Of War in the near future, but ViewerAnon’s description suggests that this won’t be a fully-fledged sequel. That potential God of War sequel would be a big deal, as the ending to God of War Ragnarok has heavily hinted that it will be the culmination of the storyline that started from the God of War reboot, as Atreus will seemingly take his proper place in the world as Loki.

Can Santa Monica Studio write another story before this one? The answer would have to be definitely. The world Santa Monica Studio created for Kratos in the God of War reboot has been filled out with sufficient characters to justify making DLC to examine their backstories.

It could be similar to how Resident Evil 4’s Separate Ways DLC explores the events of the main game from Ada’s perspective, showing us all the things she did. But there’s another example of this that was produced by Sony themselves.

Uncharted The Lost Legacy put the spotlight on two supporting characters in the franchise, with Chloe Frazier as the playable character, and Nadine Ross as her partner. It functions as more Uncharted for the fans to play, but also allowed developer Naughty Dog to play a slightly different game. This game comes out to about ten hours, which is not as long as any of the Uncharted games, but is also a good amount of playtime in its own right. There are other shorter games that cap off at ten hours or even less time than that.

So, we could get a God of War spinoff of sorts, that could show us the further adventures of Angrboda, for example. Or we could get some story that shows Atreus trying to learn more about his Jotunn heritage, perhaps with Angrboda’s help, but outside of his parent’s eyes.

On the side, this rumor was casually dropped in a conversation about whether standalone expansions, or half-sequels, like Uncharted The Lost Legacy, should be considered as complete games. Our source believes we should get used to them as they may become more normalized moving forward, with this God of War spinoff being one such example.

That would be all well and good, but it’s not like spinoff games and expansions haven’t been tried before. Whether this becomes normalized does depend heavily on whether gamers embrace it as a new normal.